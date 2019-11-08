Dana Bennett to retire as president of NvMA

RENO – After five years at the head of the Nevada Mining Association, Dana Bennett announced Friday that she will retire as president of the association effective Jan. 31.
The first woman to lead the century-old organization, Bennett directed the educational and advocacy efforts of Nevada’s original STEM industry. She also represented Nevada’s mining industry in national and international arenas.
Experienced in public policy and educated as an historian, Bennett's work encompassed several legislative sessions and she participation in numerous panels, commissions, speaking engagements, and media interviews in every corner of Nevada.
You have free articles remaining.
Over the past five years Bennett visited many mines and took many groups on mine tours, sometimes giving people from the urban areas of the state their introduction to today’s mining. Some of her favorite have been the two times she hosted mine tours for women from around the state who are business and community leaders.
“I think that will continue,” Bennett said. “The engagement from business leaders in Reno and Las Vegas meant they asked great questions and were interested in all aspects of the mining process. For them to have the opportunity to meet women who are making their living in mining allowed for some great conversations.”
Bennett said the most memorable aspect of her role has been meeting miners throughout Nevada who are proud of the work they do and of the industry.
“It has truly been an honor to represent these impressive Nevadans who are working hard for their families and for this state," she said. "A point of personal pride has been the remarkable opportunity to encourage and recognize the many women in this industry who are breaking their own glass ceilings every day.”
The winter edition of the Mining Quarterly to be published Dec. 5 by the Elko Daily Free Press will include an interview with Bennett.