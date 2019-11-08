Dana Bennett to retire as president of NvMA

“I think that will continue,” Bennett said. “The engagement from business leaders in Reno and Las Vegas meant they asked great questions and were interested in all aspects of the mining process. For them to have the opportunity to meet women who are making their living in mining allowed for some great conversations.”

Bennett said the most memorable aspect of her role has been meeting miners throughout Nevada who are proud of the work they do and of the industry.

“It has truly been an honor to represent these impressive Nevadans who are working hard for their families and for this state," she said. "A point of personal pride has been the remarkable opportunity to encourage and recognize the many women in this industry who are breaking their own glass ceilings every day.”

The winter edition of the Mining Quarterly to be published Dec. 5 by the Elko Daily Free Press will include an interview with Bennett.

