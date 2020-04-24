Dangers of the chase

In August, a car theft suspect led police on a chase from Elko through Spring Creek and Lamoille at speeds of more than 70 mph before crashing into a ranch pond and refusing to come out of the water. The car was fully submerged.

Also in August, a man on a motorcycle led police on a chase through town at least 30 mph above the speed limit before going off the road and crashing.

In July, an Elko woman was arrested on multiple felony charges after leading police on a chase that started 10 miles from Elko. Police said her car struck the rear and side of a police vehicle and the driver was seen tossing items out of the vehicle as she continued into town.

Also in July, a Carlin woman and an Elko man were arrested in Winnemucca after being chased a day earlier following a burglary at the Players Bar. The chase continued for several miles until the vehicle crashed into a slough of the Humboldt River at the Heckman Ranch, according to Winnemucca police. The pair then fled on foot across the river, escaping until they were spotted by an NHP trooper in town the following morning.

Law enforcement agencies have detailed rules to follow when motorists don’t pull over as expected. The priority is public safety, according to Elko Police Department policy: