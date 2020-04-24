Dangers of the chase

ELKO – You hear a siren and see flashing lights in your rear-view mirror. Like most people, you slow down and move to the side of the road – hoping it isn’t you that the law enforcement officer is after.
But not everyone will pull over every time they are expected to. Sometimes a simple traffic stop turns into a chase – and the fleeing motorist puts the public at risk by not obeying the law.
There have been several police chases in the news in recent months, including one at 12th and Idaho streets that resulted in a crash that injured both drivers and involved two additional vehicles.
It happened in the dark shortly after 7 p.m. on a Saturday, Feb. 29.
According to a Nevada Highway Patrol report and witnesses at the scene, an F-250 pickup was being pursued as it traveled north on 12th Street toward the intersection. Another vehicle was heading west on Idaho, traveling through the intersection on a green light, when it was struck by the pickup.
“Truck appeared to be going well over the speed limit and actually created sparks by bottoming out once coming into contact with the car,” wrote one witness.
Debris from the crash struck the windshield of a car that was stopped at the red light facing south on 12th Street. A tire from the pickup struck a fourth vehicle that was nearby.
The NHP listed marijuana impairment as a suspected cause of the crash, along with disregarding the traffic light, exceeding the speed limit, and aggressive driving.
The pickup, driven by an Illinois resident, continued up 12th Street and damaged a tree and landscaping at Bair Distributing.
The vehicle that it struck hit a pole. Both drivers were transported to the hospital.
The Elko County Sheriff’s Office has forwarded the case to the district attorney for prosecution.
This is only one of several incidents that have placed the public and law enforcement in jeopardy within the past year in Elko County.
In September, an Elko man was convicted of eluding a police officer following not one but two chases after police were called on a report of domestic violence near the hospital. Tony Pressler, 38, was sentenced to up to four years in prison on the charges, after originally being accused of attempted murder with a deadly weapon for allegedly trying to run over a police officer.
In March, an Elko man led police on a chase that exceeded speeds of 100 mph after he allegedly stole a pickup from the home of a county commissioner. He eventually crashed the pickup in the hills north of Kittredge Canyon, and was arrested more than an hour later, after fleeing on foot from the crash scene.
In August, a car theft suspect led police on a chase from Elko through Spring Creek and Lamoille at speeds of more than 70 mph before crashing into a ranch pond and refusing to come out of the water. The car was fully submerged.
Also in August, a man on a motorcycle led police on a chase through town at least 30 mph above the speed limit before going off the road and crashing.
In July, an Elko woman was arrested on multiple felony charges after leading police on a chase that started 10 miles from Elko. Police said her car struck the rear and side of a police vehicle and the driver was seen tossing items out of the vehicle as she continued into town.
Also in July, a Carlin woman and an Elko man were arrested in Winnemucca after being chased a day earlier following a burglary at the Players Bar. The chase continued for several miles until the vehicle crashed into a slough of the Humboldt River at the Heckman Ranch, according to Winnemucca police. The pair then fled on foot across the river, escaping until they were spotted by an NHP trooper in town the following morning.
Law enforcement agencies have detailed rules to follow when motorists don’t pull over as expected. The priority is public safety, according to Elko Police Department policy:
“Vehicle pursuits of fleeing suspects present a danger to the lives of the public, to the officers and to suspects involved in the pursuit. It is the policy of the Elko Police Department to protect all persons’ lives to the greatest extent possible when enforcing the law.”
Failing to pull over usually makes things worse for the driver.
“When people run from the police they need to consider that when the pursuit gets dangerous they are making whatever charges they are facing into a felony,” said Lt. Mike Palhegyi.
They also could be responsible for injury or death that occurs.
Police are authorized to begin a pursuit whenever a vehicle refuses to stop at the direction of an officer.
The policy outlines several factors that must be considered, which Palhegyi said boils down to analyzing the risk versus reward of a potential pursuit.
Once a pursuit begins, the officer is required to report it to dispatch. Other officers can then monitor the pursuit, but no more than two patrol cars can be involved in the chase unless additional resources are approved by a supervisor.
“Officers are permitted to suspend conformance with normal traffic regulations during pursuit as long as reasonable care is used when driving in a manner not otherwise permitted and the maneuver is reasonably necessary to gain control of the suspect,” states EPD policy.
Forcible stopping or “ramming” of a pursued vehicle is considered deadly force, and should only be used when deadly force is justified, according to EPD policies.
The department’s policy also states that no officer will be criticized or disciplined for making the decision to call off a pursuit. This can happen, for example, if the officer believes the danger created by the pursuit outweighs the need for immediate apprehension of the suspect.
During a manhunt for kidnapping suspects in August 2018, the Nevada Highway Patrol called off a chase in a Spring Creek residential neighborhood because the high speeds were considered a risk to the public.
“The safety of the public outweighs the pursuit,” then-Trooper Jim Stewart said at the time.
Motorists who flee rarely escape the long arm of the law, which can cover most routes in rural northeastern Nevada with a web of communication between agencies.
As the saying goes, drivers may be able to outrun police vehicles but they can’t outrun their radios.
