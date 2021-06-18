Danish student experiences the real West

She went to competitions in Winnemucca, Utah and Idaho.

“Her dad stayed up until two a.m. their time to watch her [ride] online,” Osgood said.

Dam did not know she would be going to school online until she got here. It was a disappointment to her, but she carried on.

A friend down the road was hosting another Danish student and a German student, so the families had dinner often together to socialize.

This was a big help, Dam said.

“We also tried to make as much as we could about going to Idaho and took them to Costco and miniature golf.”

“I became really close with the Danish exchange student,” Dam said. “We text all the time.”

Fortunately, the two only live about two hours apart in their home country.

“We took them to the horse show in Reno,” Osgood said.

Osgood and her husband also have four boys, the youngest only one-year-old. There was a lot of family interaction.

While here, Dam also got to participate in track, doing discuss and shot put. She was able to play basketball with schoolmates at Spring creek High School.