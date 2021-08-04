Darcy Tate – Wildlife artist at Clearly Nevada Gallery

ELKO – Darcy Tate, a wildlife artist from Wells, paints what he knows.

“I enjoy being outdoors and hunting is part of a reason to go outdoors,” said Tate. “It creates more of an interaction with the wildlife.”

Tate has been drawing his entire life and started painting in the 1970s. He credits his high school art teachers in Wells, and most of the rest he taught himself.

After Tate married and had a family he put his artwork aside for some time.

“Oil paints and little kids just don’t mix,” he said.

Tate’s depiction of North American wildlife is simply stunning. He portrays the animals with precise realism and detail which comes from his keen eye and extensive knowledge of each species.

In 2010 he was asked to illustrate “The Nevada Wildlife Record Book.” Initially, he planned to do the entire project in colored pencil, but went back to acrylic painting for the chapter headings.

“I spend countless hours every year watching, photographing and studying my subjects in their natural habitat,” he said. “Most of my research is done in the Northern Nevada backcountry.”