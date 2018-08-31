ELKO – A car show will be combined with the Elko Downtown Business Association’s annual wine walk on Sept. 8, with the event called the Guys N’ Doll’s Wine Walk and Classic Car Show N’ Shine.
Elko City Council at its Aug. 28 meeting agreed to allow DBA to reserve 50 parking spots downtown for cars from the 2018 Rides & Rods Elko Classic Car Show to be held at Elko City Park Sept. 7-9.
Lina Blohm of Blohm’s Jewelers and the DBA told the council this would be “a great event for downtown. We’re inviting 50 cars downtown in designated parking spots for the wine walk before the burnout. We’re trying to create an event.”
Rides & Rods show organizers Jeff and Stormy Remington would pick the 50 cars from the park for the downtown event. There were some cars at the wine walk last year, but this is the real kick-off year, Blohm said.
The car show burnout is slated for 6:30 p.m. Sept. 8 at Mattie’s Bar & Grill.
DBA plans to present awards for the downtown car show, including Best of Show. Those awards would be separate from the Rides & Rods awards to be presented at the Elko Convention Center on Sept. 9.
Blohm said Elko City Manager Curtis Calder devised a plan for the parking, and she said there aren’t many cars parked downtown during Saturdays at that time, anyway.
“One of the reasons this is brought before you is that we don’t have a process to reserve parking spaces. In this case, because of the unique request and blocking parking, we felt it was appropriate to bring it to the council,” Calder said.
Traffic won’t be stopped, just spots designed for the cars, and most of the spots will be in front of sponsors of the wine walk. Cars will be pre-1972, Blohm said.
Owners of the participating cars downtown will receive free tickets to the wine walk.
According to DBA, the downtown car show also will feature a costume contest so those attending the show and the Wine Walk are encouraged to wear clothes from the 1950s and 1960s.
The Guys N’ Gals Wine Walk begins at the Commercial Casino at 4 p.m. Sept. 8, where $25 tickets are available for sampling wine and strolling through downtown. The Stockmen’s Casino and Ramada Hotel is the event sponsor.
DBA concert support
Elko Downtown Business Association also asked the council at its Aug. 28 meeting for support of free outdoor concerts at the Elko Train Park in 2019. The council approved a letter of support for the Levitt AMP Elko Music Series.
“There is a higher chance of being successful this year,” said Elko City Clerk Kelly Wooldridge.
The DBA tried last year for a grant from the Levitt Foundation but didn’t receive one. The grant to be sought this time would be for a concert series between May 1 and Oct. 31, 2019, with a minimum of 10 concerts.
