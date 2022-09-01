Deacon ordination ceremony slated at St. Joseph's

ELKO – Two deacons will be ordained Saturday to serve members of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, in a ceremony that hasn’t been performed here for the past 17 years.

Gustavo Mendez and Joseph Plavi, along with David Chavez of Battle Mountain, will be elevated to clergy in a public ceremony presided over by Bishop Daniel Mueggenborg of Reno at 1 p.m., with a reception to follow at Mater Dei Hall.

Father Biju Malancheruvil said St. Joseph’s has six parishes in northeastern Nevada with a total of 2,200 registered families. The new clergy will join Deacon Franklin Martinez to serve the large area.

“These deacons can go for Sunday service,” Father Biju said. “They can do the covenant service instead of Holy Eucharist. That way they help the community; they unite the community together.”

“They know many people,” he said, “so it’s easier for us to work through them.”

Mendez and Plavi had to study for four years to qualify for the diaconate, he said. Deacons can be married, unlike priests.

“I like the service and the community,” Mendez said.

He came to Elko from Mexico about 25 years ago.

Mendez said deacons are to be of service to the sick and those who do not always have enough to eat.

“Something that I like to do with love is to serve, to be able to spread the good news in the gospel and always give good witness to the family,” he said in Spanish.

Plavi said he is from Pennsylvania, where he went to Catholic school for nine years. He and his wife Mary Ann moved to Elko about 23 years ago.

“I’ve been in the mining industry 53 years in one aspect or another,” he said, “35 underground and 14 of it coal.” He retired four years ago.

Regarding his new position, Plavi said “The main thing in the diaconate is to serve, to be a servant of God.”

It can be difficult going into unfamiliar situations at times, he said. “It’s challenging, but we get a good response from a lot of people.”

Deacons who qualify can become a seminarian, which is the final step before becoming a priest. St. Joseph’s has two seminarians, and two priests in addition to Father Biju.

The ceremony will also include the ordination of David Chavez, who will serve at St. John Bosco.

Chavez said he moved to Battle Mountain 20 years ago from Los Angeles. He has worked in drilling and mining, and is currently employed with Nevada Gold Mines.

He will be serving the parish with longtime deacon Dennis Cahill.