Deadly year for highway crashes in Nevada

ELKO – Last year was the deadliest on Nevada roads in 14 years, with more than one traffic fatality per day across the state and more than one per month in Elko County.

There were 382 Nevada traffic fatalities in 2021, an 18% increase from 2020.

Impaired driving and speed were the top two contributing factors, according to state agencies.

Elko County had 14 fatalities last year, one less than the 15 reported in 2020. However, the number of fatalities in the past two years is up 16% from the prior two years, according to data posted by Zero Fatalities Nevada.

U.S. Highway 93 continued to be the most deadly in the region. Three California residents were killed on Feb. 11, 2021, in a four-vehicle crash between Wells and Jackpot. An Arizona driver was killed May 22 when his pickup crossed the center line and struck a Freightliner semi north of Lage’s Junction. An Illinois man died Sept. 27 in a pileup at a construction zone between Wells and Jackpot.

Fatal crashes also occurred on Interstate 80 in the northeastern corner of the state. A Utah man died in July when his semi rolled after a tire blew out about 26 miles east of Wells. An Elko driver died in late October when his SUV rolled off the freeway between Elko and Wells. Another Elko man died in December when his SUV crashed for unknown reasons 20 miles east of Elko.

Other fatalities last year included a Reno woman who died when her SUV drove off Mountain City Highway about 31 miles north of Elko in June. A Henderson driver towing a boat crashed on the same highway about 4 miles north of Elko in July.

An Elko woman died in August when her vehicle rolled off West Bullion Road. Also in August, a 6-year-old girl was killed when the vehicle she was in was struck from behind on Chestnut Street in Carlin.

A Winnemucca man died in October after his pickup slammed into a parked travel trailer on a residential street in Elko.

A Las Vegas man died in November when his van rolled off U.S. Highway 93A south of Wendover.

The Nevada Department of Transportation has been working to add passing lanes on U.S. 93.

Nevada awarded an $8.8 million contract for roughly five miles of passing lanes north of Wells last year, and Elko County Commissioners have requested the highway remain a priority for future projects.

“We’re well aware of the demand and the need for it to be improved with the increased truck traffic,” NDOT Deputy Director Cole Mortensen told commissioners at the time. The Chobani yogurt plant in Twin Falls is one reason for the heavier truck traffic, he said.

U.S. 93 also is heavily traveled by people traveling south for the winter in campers and motorhomes. Still, traffic volume is lower than on many other highways that are funded by the state.

Drivers passing in no-passing zones have been blamed for crashes on U.S. 93, such as one in February 2020 that killed four people 25 miles south of Wells.

Meanwhile, Zero Fatalities Nevada continues efforts to raise awareness of highway safety measures. Data on its website from 2015-2019 lists impaired driving as the number one cause of fatal crashes, followed by lane departure, collisions at intersections, and speeding.

“Whether it’s due to alcohol, speeding, or just bad decision-making, it has resulted in a dangerous environment on Nevada streets,” Zero Fatalities Nevada stated this week. “We can do better – join us in pledging to slow down, stay alert, and share the road so we can make 2022 a better year for all of Nevada’s roadway users.”

Three people have already died in Elko County crashes during the first two months of 2022.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0