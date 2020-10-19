Dealers donate to local non-profits

“I just wanted to say a big thank you to all the people in the community that participated and went to these businesses and decided which agency their contribution go to,” said Executive Director of the Committee to Prevent Domestic Violence Marianne McKown. “Any sort of donation, especially financial, helps our organization to be able to pay bills, help victims and just helps our organization overall.”

“We were asked by Riverton if we would do the acceptance and distribution of the checks,” said PACE Coalition Executive Director Laura Oslund. “That is, basically, what we do is write grants and bring them into the community for services and to help other agencies and organizations. We were very thankful that they thought of us to be a part of it in a way that we could, seeing as we don’t have a lot of money. To donate our time was very important for us to help our community. We work with all the agencies and organizations it was distributed to, so it just put a smile on our face.”