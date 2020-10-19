Dealers donate to local non-profits

ELKO -- This August local automobile dealers got together to help fund Elko non-profits that have been struggling because of the COVID-19 economic crisis.
Gateway RV, 5th Gear Powersports, Elko Motor Company, Gallagher Ford and Riverton Elko gave $100 for every car, truck, SUV, RV and ATV that were sold.
“This definitely benefits our chapter as a whole,” said Gracey Ledbetter, Silver Sage Future Farmers of America president. “We weren’t able to fundraise as much this year because of the virus. That shut everything down.”
“Now we will have some funds and, hopefully, we can do some really fun virtual activities and in-person activities once we are allowed back on campus.”
Support Local Journalism
“All of the Elko dealers, Elko Motors, Gallagher, Riverton, Fifth Gear and Gateway RV all teamed up during the month of August and donated a portion of our proceeds to local non-profits,” said J.B. Anderson, general manager at Riverton Elko Chevrolet Buick GMC.
“We let our guests donate who we were donating it to,” Anderson said. “We had a generic list of five and then a lot of them added in addition to that.”
“We ended up raising almost $32,000 across the board and took that and donated it back to local non-profits because of COVID and struggles with not being able to do fundraisers of different sorts. We had a couple of people that had reached out and asked, ‘What can we do?’ That’s when we started to put our minds together and do this. It turned out super well and we look forward to doing it again in the future.”
“I just wanted to say a big thank you to all the people in the community that participated and went to these businesses and decided which agency their contribution go to,” said Executive Director of the Committee to Prevent Domestic Violence Marianne McKown. “Any sort of donation, especially financial, helps our organization to be able to pay bills, help victims and just helps our organization overall.”
“We were asked by Riverton if we would do the acceptance and distribution of the checks,” said PACE Coalition Executive Director Laura Oslund. “That is, basically, what we do is write grants and bring them into the community for services and to help other agencies and organizations. We were very thankful that they thought of us to be a part of it in a way that we could, seeing as we don’t have a lot of money. To donate our time was very important for us to help our community. We work with all the agencies and organizations it was distributed to, so it just put a smile on our face.”
Oslund prepared a breakdown of the funding received by each agency: Elko Boys and Girls Club - $11,100; Communities in Schools of Northeastern Nevada - $6,600; Family Resource Center - $3,900; Friends in Service Helping - $4,100; Committee Against Domestic Violence - $3,900; Silver Sage FFA - $200; Youth Soccer - $200; Nevada Outdoorsmen in Wheelchairs - $100; Elko Institute for Academic Achievement - $100; Christ Community Church - $100; Horizon Hospice - $100; Ruby Mountain Resource Center - $100; Wounded Warrior - $100; Underdog Ministries - $100 and Elko High School Linda Trontel Scholarship - $100. The total donated came to $30,800.
Grooming by Karen and Carrie's Critter Care
Northeastern Nevada Womens Health
Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital
Ruby Mt. Resource Center No. 2
Elko High School Key Club
Elko Veterinary Clinic Tree
Great Basin Granite
Elko High School Robotics Club
Boart Longyear Tree
Carlin Junior High School Student Council
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.