Dean Heller visits Elko, talks mining tax, education and election reform

“I don’t support any of that. I wouldn’t have voted for that if I had been in the Legislature and I’ll look for ways to reverse bad legislation like that. I do not like the Commerce Tax, I’ll be very frank with that. I don’t like the mining tax how it occurred and the way they said they had to vote for it, I mean it was just atrocious how it moved forward. I am a low tax, small government, reasonable regulation free-market capitalist, that’s what I am as a Republican. I am the only proven conservative in this race and I’ll put my record against anyone in this race. I think we’re going to make some big changes and rural counties like Elko are going to benefit from it.”

“Obviously [Barbra Cegavske] has to follow the laws that are before her, and one of those laws is one that I put in place about ballot harvesting back in the ‘90s, when I was Secretary of State, and made it a felony for someone to walk into your home – a stranger to walk into your home – help you fill out your ballot and walk out of the house with it, and decide what to do with it, whether they want to turn it in or throw it in the dumpster behind your house. That used to be a felony and I passed that law with a Democratic legislator by the name of Chris Giunchigliani, probably one of the most liberal members of the Legislature at the time. We both saw it as the felony and the fraud that could occur from that and now this Legislature thinks it’s good government. So they made it easier to cheat.”