Dean Heller visits Elko, talks mining tax, education and election reform

ELKO – Former U.S. Senator and Republican candidate for Nevada governor Dean Heller made one of his first campaign stops in Elko on Thursday, three days after announcing he would enter the race.
Heller, who received an endorsement from the Nevada Police Union stating that he “recognizes public safety as a primary function of government,” served in the U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, and was Secretary of State for 12 years.
In an interview with the Elko Daily Free Press, Heller explained his reasons for entering the crowded Republican field, his views on mining taxes and the impacts of Covid on rural Nevada including education and the economy.
Support from former President Trump?
“We haven’t gone down that road yet, we just announced on Monday. I certainly want him to watch this race and feel good about whatever race he wants to get involved in. I think he’ll like what he sees, but that will remain to be seen down the road.”
On reports about not acknowledging Biden
“No, that’s not what I said. What is said is ‘we all know who the President of the United States is.’ What I want to talk about is the future and the elections we have. I’m a former Secretary of State. I believe that our government in Carson City has made it easier to cheat and I want to make sure that all stops. I’m not here to litigate the past, I’m here to talk about the future and the future is about whether we have fair and even elections in this state and as a former Secretary of State, as the next governor, that will happen.”
On mining tax hike and land restrictions
“I don’t support any of that. I wouldn’t have voted for that if I had been in the Legislature and I’ll look for ways to reverse bad legislation like that. I do not like the Commerce Tax, I’ll be very frank with that. I don’t like the mining tax how it occurred and the way they said they had to vote for it, I mean it was just atrocious how it moved forward. I am a low tax, small government, reasonable regulation free-market capitalist, that’s what I am as a Republican. I am the only proven conservative in this race and I’ll put my record against anyone in this race. I think we’re going to make some big changes and rural counties like Elko are going to benefit from it.”
On Secretary of State’s job performance
“Obviously [Barbra Cegavske] has to follow the laws that are before her, and one of those laws is one that I put in place about ballot harvesting back in the ‘90s, when I was Secretary of State, and made it a felony for someone to walk into your home – a stranger to walk into your home – help you fill out your ballot and walk out of the house with it, and decide what to do with it, whether they want to turn it in or throw it in the dumpster behind your house. That used to be a felony and I passed that law with a Democratic legislator by the name of Chris Giunchigliani, probably one of the most liberal members of the Legislature at the time. We both saw it as the felony and the fraud that could occur from that and now this Legislature thinks it’s good government. So they made it easier to cheat.”
On election reforms from the Legislature
“They watered down voter ID, and go down the list. All mail votes, multiple ballots sent to the same address, so on, so forth. So all that has to change. When I’m governor on my first day, I will require voter ID in this state for all general elections, primary elections and special elections. At a minimum, at a minimum, that’s what we need in this state. Because if we don’t and we don’t have good elections in this state, I can’t govern. If half the state, if half the Democrats in this state think Hillary Clinton won, beat Trump, and if half the Republican’s believe that Trump beat Biden this is chaos. And at some point, I may not be able to save the country, but I can save Nevada and get some good, honest elections. I did that when I was Secretary of State and I’ll do that when I’m governor.”
On state’s automatic voter registration
“It’s a mess, and it pushes you over to independents, and I believe that independents are probably centered right, but they find out during a primary that they can’t participate and they get very frustrated very quickly and it’s too late for them to change. They’ll eventually change their registration but I’m going to take a look at it and I don’t like what I see.”
On endorsement from Nevada Police Union
“The Nevada Police Union, which I love and I’m thrilled to have, the rank and file police have endorsed my campaign and I’m very, very grateful because they know that I support them. I do not support defunding the police. They know that if there’s a riot or looting or destruction of private property they will never have to guess what side I’m on. I’ll always support our police. They’ve been so demonized by this governor and by the left that it’s very, very difficult to get people now to go into law enforcement. That’s going to change.”
On reviewing “catch and release” legislation
“First of all, that is the definition of a sanctuary city ... ‘catch and release,’ kicking ICE out of Metro, all of those increase violent crimes in our communities, including this legislation. So clearly I would be in opposition to that legislation and I want to keep the bad people in jail. That is the goal, keep bad people in jail. I think there’s necessary reforms, look at necessary reforms but overall, I oppose sanctuary cities, I oppose catch and release, I oppose kicking ICE out of Metro — all those things which have caused violent crime literally to triple in this state.”
On economic recovery and business restrictions
I will — let me be very clear, first and foremost — I oppose mandates and I oppose lockdowns. There will not be statewide mandates, there will not be lockdowns as long as I am governor and this is what has crushed these businesses when they had to shut their doors down. And it was unfortunate that they had to shut their doors down, yet abortion clinics were open. It’s unfortunate that schools were shut down, yet casinos were left open. The priorities of this governor are completely out of whack and it is crushing workers, it is crushing families.
“I’m asked all the time what are you going to do for small businesses. Well, one, they need a good tax structure, and they need a consistent tax structure, then you go to regulations. They need reasonable regulations and regulations that are consistent and then they need a trained workforce. The biggest problem we have right now with businesses here in Nevada is they can’t find people to go to work, and if they had them they’d hire them.
“I’m convinced that Nevada wants three things whether you’re in Clark County, Elko County or Washoe County, doesn’t matter, they want three things. They want a good job, they want safe neighborhoods, and they want a good education system. That’s what they want, this is what they need. For businesses to thrive those three things have to occur. There have to be good jobs out there, there have to be safe neighborhoods and they have to know that moving forward they have a governor that supports these aspects.”
On education in the pandemic era
“Parents are frustrated, we’re literally going into the third year. Not only are parents frustrated, teachers are frustrated. I mean they’re able to teach about half of what they’re able to do because they call themselves the ‘sneeze police’ now and they have to worry about every child in the room and send them to the nurse’s office and try to decide. I mean they’re doctors and nurses now and that’s what they are saying and they have been for a couple of years.
“So we have to give control of education back to the parents. These mandates have to go. Lockdowns have to go. This is what’s ruining the school district. I mean if you take your average third-grader today, they now read at a second-grade level here in Nevada. If you take a fourth-grader, their writing skills are probably those of about a third-grade level. If you take a fifth-grader their math skills are about the same as a fourth-grader because we have kept them out of school for so long. And we think this remote teaching and learning and all of that is beneficial. I absolutely disagree with that. Let’s get these kids back in the classroom. Let’s get these parents and their teachers and their principals in control, they’re not in control because of all these mandates.”
On school choice and funding
“So I’m a big believer in school choice, and if you give me a robust choice program and I will be pushing for that as governor, that a student can go to a charter school, another public school, a private school, or even homeschool and the funds will follow them. I will do everything I can to increase funding in education. In fact I will fully fund education if they will give me a robust choice program. So yeah, there’s a lot a governor can do, but I will tell you this governor has torn these schools apart and these families are so afraid, they’re so frustrated with these crime rates going up.
“In three years, this governor has made your neighborhoods less safe. In three years, he’s made your neighborhoods less safe. You are less likely to have a job today as long as this guy is governor. You can go down the list and it’s very, very problematic. So change has to come. I’m running for governor for that reason. I think that this governor has put us at the top of every bad list in America. Crime rates, graduation rates, unemployment rates, even suicide rates and I want to change that. We can’t keep going like this and Nevada families absolutely agree with me.”
