Death penalty cases considered in rural Nevada

“I am not complaining,” Ingram clarified. “My job is to make decisions, and sometimes those decisions are extremely difficult, but the criticism highlights the opposing views that people have about the death penalty.”

In the aftermath of a murder, Ingram said he understands “the overall goal of my job is justice and justice means different things to different people.”

“What does justice look like to you if you are left grieving over the loss of a loved one because of someone else’s criminal behavior?” he asked rhetorically.

Family members are equally torn over seeking capital punishment, Ingram said. Many have opinions for or against the death penalty option, which are taken into consideration by attorneys prosecuting the case.

“Each individual is different in their beliefs about the death penalty and what justice means to them,” Ingram said. “We always strive to factor that into our decision; however, the ultimate decision lies with the prosecutor to seek the death penalty and with the jury to impose it.”

The feelings of the victims’ families are one of the intangible costs in a capital murder case. Trial attorneys and court staff who deal with the proceedings’ also suffer mental and emotional effects long after the gavel adjourns the court.