Death penalty cases considered in rural Nevada

ELKO – Twenty-one years after jurors convicted a man of murder and sentenced him to death in Elko, rural Nevada courts are hearing three cases this year involving capital punishment.
The death penalty is a weighty matter — both politically and personally — and comes at a financial and emotional cost.
In recent years it has become less used, and numerous sentences in which the death penalty was imposed by a jury have been overturned in appellate courts nationwide.
“The decision to seek the death penalty, or leave it as an option, is always difficult,” said Elko County District Attorney Tyler Ingram.
And controversial, Ingram added.
“Debates about the moral efficacy of the death penalty have raged for as long as the death penalty has been an option, and those debates will forever continue as long as the law allows for death to be a sentence.”
Elko and White
Pine crimes Last year, three men – two in Elko County and one in White Pine County – were charged with open murder, one victim being a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper.
In each case, prosecutors reserved the death penalty in the event of a conviction.
White Pine County District Attorney Michael Wheable announced his intention to seek the death penalty against John Dabritz, who is accused of shooting Trooper Ben Jenkins to death on March 27.
In that situation, Wheable said his office was building the case to list the factors justifying the death penalty against the suspect. If it goes to trial, it would be White Pine County’s third capital punishment case in 30 years.
Dabritz, who was deemed mentally competent to stand trial in October and bound over to White Pine District court a few weeks later, entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity on Feb. 3.
Ingram also announced his intention to reserve the death penalty in the cases of Bryce Dickey, 19, and Justin Mullis, 24.
Dickey is accused of killing and sexually assaulting 16-year-old Gabrielle “Britney” Ujlaky in March. Mullis was charged with shooting Kylee Leniz at the drive-through window in the Idaho Street McDonald’s on Nov. 1.
In each situation, capital punishment cases are not only controversial, they can be financially and emotionally draining for everyone involved, from the victims’ families to the court staff.
According to Ingram and Public Defender Matthew Pennell, it is unclear if these types of cases could be typical of Elko County’s future or an unusual circumstance.
“I am hopeful that the recent rise in murders and violent crime is an anomaly,” Ingram said. “It’s difficult to ignore, however, the role that drugs are playing in so many of the major violent cases. I’m not suggesting that every murder or violent crime has an underlying drug nexus, but a lot of them do.”
Pennell observed that such cases “would likely come into Elko County [from] a realistic point-of-view regarding the unfortunate reality that crimes of these types, including murder, reoccur in an imperfect world.”
“It’s very unfortunate that recent events have borne out that reality,” Pennell added.
Costs – tangible and intangible
Speaking to the Elko County Commissioners on Dec. 3, Pennell explained one of the priorities for his office was to bring in more qualified attorneys who have previous experience in defending clients facing the death penalty.
Right now, former District Attorney Gary Woodbury is the only one in Elko County qualified to handle that defense. Pennell, who is co-counsel alongside Woodbury in defending Bryce Dickey, would become the second qualified local attorney at the close of the case.
Having certified legal counsel for capital punishment cases would save the county at least $30,000 in attorney fees, an estimate Pennell said he received from local law firms.
In 2000, Elko County reported that the Kelly Rhyne murder case cost $511,926 to prosecute, including attorney fees, witness fees, jury fees and medical fees.
Rhyne was found guilty in the death of Donald “Lobo” Brown in 1998 behind the Miner’s Camp Bar. Co-defendant James Mendenhall pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 10 years to life, with an additional 22 to 132 months to be served consecutively.
Ingram said a cost estimate of prosecuting death penalty cases was “difficult to calculate.” He stated that it would increase if the jury found the defendant guilty and the trial entered into the penalty phase, adding more time to the proceeding.
In pursuing a death sentence, Wheable said for him monetary costs were not a factor. Instead, he considered “only the demands of justice given the specific factors of the case” with input from the victims.
“Nevada law lays out the aggravating factors which must outweigh mitigating factors to justify the imposition of the death penalty. These are the same factors I consider when making my decision,” Wheable explained. “Of course, we counsel with the victims of these crimes, but ultimately our office makes that decision.”
Ingram acknowledged the difficulty of prosecuting a death penalty case and said no matter what direction he takes, “my decision will be criticized.”
“I am not complaining,” Ingram clarified. “My job is to make decisions, and sometimes those decisions are extremely difficult, but the criticism highlights the opposing views that people have about the death penalty.”
In the aftermath of a murder, Ingram said he understands “the overall goal of my job is justice and justice means different things to different people.”
“What does justice look like to you if you are left grieving over the loss of a loved one because of someone else’s criminal behavior?” he asked rhetorically.
Family members are equally torn over seeking capital punishment, Ingram said. Many have opinions for or against the death penalty option, which are taken into consideration by attorneys prosecuting the case.
“Each individual is different in their beliefs about the death penalty and what justice means to them,” Ingram said. “We always strive to factor that into our decision; however, the ultimate decision lies with the prosecutor to seek the death penalty and with the jury to impose it.”
The feelings of the victims’ families are one of the intangible costs in a capital murder case. Trial attorneys and court staff who deal with the proceedings’ also suffer mental and emotional effects long after the gavel adjourns the court.
There is “a palpable effect on the attorneys who must handle these cases,” Wheable observed.
“The attorney must review the pictures, videos and reports over and over again, mastering the case to be able to professionally and competently litigate the facts at the trial,” Wheable said.
As a result, secondary trauma affects those working on the trial, Wheable added. Nightmares and physical symptoms of stress are diagnosed as post-traumatic stress syndrome.
“However, this is the cost all public servants accept when working in the criminal justice system, and pales in comparison to the loss and trauma the surviving victims must deal with for the rest of their lives,” Wheable said.
Ingram agreed.
“In my experience, I can truly say they are more emotionally draining and mentally taxing. When the victim is a child, the toll is even greater,” Ingram said.
The death penalty in 2021
Over the past 25 years, the U.S. Supreme Court has made several rulings. One included abolishing capital punishment for mentally disabled offenders as a result of Atkins v. Virginia in 2002. Another decision requires juries to find facts that make a defendant eligible for capital punishment and impose a death sentence.
Nevada is one of 28 states that allow the death penalty, which is by lethal injection but hasn’t put anyone to death since 2006.
Prosecutors and defense counsel are guided by the stipulations set in the Nevada Supreme Court’s Rule 250. It covers each step in a capital case from beginning to end, including the appeals process.
Capital punishment may only be imposed by a jury in first-degree murder cases where there is at least one aggravating circumstance, and the aggravated circumstances are not outweighed by any mitigating factors.
But not all defendants stay on death row. According to the U.S. Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Statistics published in 2018, more than 2,600 inmates were under the death sentence by the end of the year, with 18 states commuting 88 inmates to life in prison without parole.
Rhyne was among those statistics until 2013 when his case won an appeal by the Nevada Supreme Court, citing his defense attorney’s failure to present his mental illness in the trial.
The case was sent back to Elko District Court on Dec. 18, 2014, where Senior Judge Norman Robison accepted Rhyne’s guilty plea to second-degree murder, which was agreed upon by the State and defense.
Robinson resentenced Rhyne to life in prison with immediate eligibility for parole, stating he believed the plea agreement and new sentence was better for Rhyne because the jury’s death sentence “was excessive” possibly due to Rhyne’s disruptive courtroom behavior during the trial.
Rhyne was denied parole in 2014 and in 2018.
Wheable noted that White Pine County prosecuted two death penalty cases within the past 30 years, one of which was reversed and resentenced to life in prison.
The question of capital punishment has resurfaced in the national media as President Joe Biden’s administration has been asked to support legislation ending the federal death penalty and commute the sentences to life in prison for those currently on death row.
It comes after the Trump administration resumed federal executions last year. Thirteen federal death row inmates were put to death.
The consequences
There are no easy answers when it comes to the death penalty, for everyone involved.
Seeing trials presented in court shows the severity of the crime and its consequences to all involved, which no one should have to endure, Ingram said.
“My hope is that no more families in our community will have to contemplate the death penalty in a case where their loved one was murdered.”
Ingram said he has been asked repeatedly why violent crime is becoming more prevalent and posed a theory.
“I don’t have a clear answer yet, but I do wonder if some people are beginning to place less and less value on life. Not all people, some people,” Ingram said.
Perhaps if people valued life more there would be fewer crimes and instances of imposing the death penalty, he theorized.
“Life is short, it is precious, and it is the most valuable thing that we are given. If that philosophy were the driving factor in everyone’s decision-making process, we’d all be better off.”