Deciding to homeschool

What is a classical education?

“It’s based off of something called the Trivium. That’s just a really fancy Latin word that means three roads.”

The first road is the Grammar stage (ages 0-9) “it’s a lot of memorization. You have to know the nuts and bolts of something before you can understand anything else about it.” It’s breaking the subject down to simple facts to memorize.

The second is the Dialectic stage (ages 9-12) here the teacher will “unpack the information more … that’s the question-asking stage.” Here they are taught Socratic thought. “A person asks a question and then the person they are speaking to will ask questions in return until that (first) person arrives at their own opinion.”

The third is the Rhetoric stage (13 and up). “When we think of the word rhetoric we typically of think of politicians and what they have to say, but … being rhetorical in something actually means that you understand it so well that you are able to go and teach someone else.” The goal here is to have a student who can teach others.

Susan Wise Bauer’s “The Well-Trained Mind” is a go-to for this style of teaching.

Who is Charlotte Mason and what is her method?