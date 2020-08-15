Deciding to homeschool

SPRING CREEK — While homeschooled children are popularly seen as disadvantaged — with critics citing social and educational concerns — the end of this last school year proved that the home-educated have certain advantages.
When the world stopped, they were able to finish out their planned educational year, meet social needs, and were already used to being home. These advantages and the uncertainty of what lies ahead have renewed interest on the part of many parents to take control of their child’s education.
A bit of history
Formal education in America began when Puritans opened the Boston Latin School (1635), the first publicly funded American school. In the next decade, they legislated the teaching of reading and writing.
In an article on the Old Deluder Satan Act (1647), David Carlton said: “The Puritans valued literacy highly; they believed all individuals should be able to read and interpret the Bible for themselves … . the act stated its intention was to thwart ‘ye old deluder, Satan’ in his goal ‘to keep men from the knowledge of ye Scriptures.’ To this end, the law required every town with 50 or more families to hire and maintain a teacher to instruct all children in reading and writing.”
For the next 200 years, education remained a responsibility of parents. Then in 1837, Massachusetts created the first state board of education. Horace Mann became its first Secretary. Six years later, Mann traveled to Prussia (modern-day Germany) finding what he considered the ideal school model. This framed what public schools of Massachusetts, and subsequently our nation, would look like.
According to the Coalition for Responsible Home Education, “The modern homeschool movement began in the 1970s when John Holt, an educational theorist and supporter of school reform, began arguing that formal schools’ focus on rote learning created an oppressive classroom environment designed to make children compliant employees.”
Since then, the movement has grown, encompassing an estimated 3% of all school-aged children.
The statistics
According to the National Home Education Research Institute an estimated 2.5 million Americans homeschooled in 2019. “An estimated 3.4 million or more US adults have been homeschooled for at least one year of their K-12 years, and they were homeschooled an average of 6-8 years. If one adds this number… an estimated 5.7 million Americans have experienced being homeschooled.”
According to the institute, “The home-educated typically score 15-30 percentile points above public-school students on the standardized academic achievement tests.” This is regardless of the parents’ level of education. Also, “Research facts on homeschooling show that the home-educated are doing well, typically above average on measures of social, emotional, and psychological development.” These students typically are engaged in social and educational activities outside their homes.
In fact, “they are commonly involved in activities such as field trips, scouting, 4-H, political drives, church ministry, sports teams, and community volunteer work.”
Legal mumbo-jumbo
State laws in the US range from no oversight, such as Idaho where they merely recommend subjects, to high regulation such as New York, where parents must follow mandated subject matter, scheduling, reporting and testing.
Nevada’s laws allow parents more control, requiring parent/guardian to file a one-time notice of intent (NOI) by age 7, Nevada’s legal school age. The NOI is to include an educational plan which is an outlined plan to teach core subjects (language arts, mathematics, science and social studies).
Across the nation, homeschoolers keep up to date with laws through the work of national and state organizations. Homeschool Legal Defense Association and Nevada Homeschool Network are two resources for Nevada parents.
Once the NOI is submitted to the school district of residence, the district is to acknowledge the receipt of the NOI, usually with a letter. Most veteran homeschoolers encourage filing this with the child’s records.
By filing a NOI, the parent acknowledges that he/she is taking full responsibility for the student’s education. The parent then determines the plan and, if schooling through high school, the requirements for graduation.
While a diploma is not needed for college entrance, as most rely heavily on test scoring, Nevada parents may grant diplomas. Homeschool students also have the option of testing for their high school equivalency (GED, HiSET, TASC).
Is accreditation important?
Accreditation is given to a school by an outside organization or “accreditation body.” Accreditation is not given to curriculums, but schools. For example, A Beka, a popular homeschool curriculum, has both accredited and non-accredited options. The curriculum used is the exact same in both cases, only the bookkeeping is different. A Beka Academy in Pensacola, Florida keeps records for the parent in the accredited version.
Nevada does not require accreditation for homeschool. A school may prefer that you use an accredited option to make reenrollment easier, but to require it is illegal.
To re-enroll, the child may need to take a placement test. That is the school’s prerogative, but they cannot deny your child an education if you choose to return after homeschooling.
The first step
Most veteran homeschoolers stress research as the first step to homeschooling.
Angie Heguy said her decision to homeschool was based on lifestyle. She began her journey when her children were still very young by reading a lot of books. As she read, she began to see what best suited her family. She now runs Elko’s ACTON Academy. “From the moment I opened the website… I was hooked,” she said.
Now ACTON is in its third year and looking forward to hosting another Children’s Business Fair alongside the Pumpkin Festival.
Elizabeth Todd began researching options in the spring as her daughter struggled to finish with the district. She looked into dozens of options before deciding what to do. After watching the recent 6.5-hour school district meeting and not getting any clear-cut answers she decided to keep her daughter at home.
“Catholic Virtual (an online school option) offered a complete consistent schedule with a variety of electives and is our school selection, at least for this year,” she said. “They offer live teaching with full interaction among the teachers and other students, and their teachers chose virtual teaching as their profession.”
Todd is also trying to meet homeschool families in order to form a “social pod” for her daughter, a number one concern for new homeschoolers.
Homeschool lingo
Beth Wells, director of the local Classical Conversations Co-op and a homeschool graduate herself, defined some vocabulary.
What is a traditional approach?
A traditional curriculum is more structured and formatted, taking the classroom and bringing it home. “I call it box curriculum,” Wells said. “It’s very helpful. If you’re looking for a script that is the way to go. They will tell you how to do it. … It’s really good for those first timers. If you don’t know what you’re doing, and you’ve never homeschooled and have no idea, it’s something that tells you what to do.”
What is a classical education?
“It’s based off of something called the Trivium. That’s just a really fancy Latin word that means three roads.”
The first road is the Grammar stage (ages 0-9) “it’s a lot of memorization. You have to know the nuts and bolts of something before you can understand anything else about it.” It’s breaking the subject down to simple facts to memorize.
The second is the Dialectic stage (ages 9-12) here the teacher will “unpack the information more … that’s the question-asking stage.” Here they are taught Socratic thought. “A person asks a question and then the person they are speaking to will ask questions in return until that (first) person arrives at their own opinion.”
The third is the Rhetoric stage (13 and up). “When we think of the word rhetoric we typically of think of politicians and what they have to say, but … being rhetorical in something actually means that you understand it so well that you are able to go and teach someone else.” The goal here is to have a student who can teach others.
Susan Wise Bauer’s “The Well-Trained Mind” is a go-to for this style of teaching.
Who is Charlotte Mason and what is her method?
“(My mother) gave me the best Charlotte Mason education she could,” Wells said. “Charlotte Mason did have a classical backbone because she was from the 1800s, and she’s considered the mother of homeschooling because she developed her correspondence program.”
Mason’s method used “living books” and exploration to engage the student in learning.
A living book “teaches something while using a real life situation … in a story telling way that expresses an idea while still being very grounded in facts.”
Secular curriculums?
“When it comes to English programs, when it comes to math programs,” Wells said, “they are not faith-based. However it’s when you start branching off into history, science, arts … any social studies is going to be where you have to be aware because it’s based on a worldview.”
Some suggested books were Saxon math, IEW (Institute for Excellence in Writing), and the “Story of the World” by Susan Wise Bauer.
What is unschooling?
“The definitions vary from person to person” but it is “very much a child-based led learning. So if you (the student) were interested in it, we found things to feed that interest. But we let the child dictate the interest.
“We knew another family that … unschooled, but with their unschooling they didn’t use curriculums, they solely read books and they read a lot of books all the time. And they would take textbooks and they would go and do experiments or they would go and look at art.”
Note: Using mainly books for education can also be literature-based learning.
A personal note
What does homeschool look like?
There is no single answer to that. The best inclusive answer is that it looks like life.
When I began to homeschool my five children 11 years ago, I thought I knew what learning looked like. Over the years, I have begun to understand children constantly learn. They learn by example, they learn by reading, watching a movie, playing a game. Every aspect of our day is homeschooling, from making breakfast in the morning to singing our multiplication facts to saying prayers before bed.
Our formal school day is spent in a converted woodshed. After years of doing school at the kitchen table, my husband was able to give me a dedicated space for books and lessons. It allows a structure that was needed in my home, for my sanity and the children’s focus.
I don’t teach five separate grades, but I do teach five separate students. My older three, ages 12-15, are working on ninth and tenth grade subjects. While my younger two, ages 9 and 10, do fourth and fifth grade levels. I accommodate each child according to unique differences. Two of mine have learning differences that keep me on my toes.
I don’t do an eight-hour day. We do typically three hours of formal sit down school, mainly to teach discipline. In the afternoon and evenings we work on chores and extra-curriculars, such as piano, guitar, tumbling, Parkour, art, Bible study and playing.
I don’t write plans in stone. If something isn’t working, we change it. I have personally used three different curriculums, tried multiple schedules, used several different teaching styles and record keeping plans. And I anticipate as my children continue to grow, we will continue to adjust.
I do insist that they have variety; things they love and things they simply do. Because life is full of both the exciting and the boring.
I didn’t realize when I began my homeschool journey my life would be filled with so many contradictions. Homeschooling is the most fulfilling and frustrating, the most energizing and draining, the most important and mundane thing I’ve ever done.
And if you choose to homeschool, you will be changed.
