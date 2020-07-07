Decision made for Mount Irish Cultural Resource Protection and Visitor Improvements

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELY – The Bureau of Land Management will construct four primitive campsites with picnic tables and fire rings and install a vault toilet in the vicinity of Paiute Rocks and Shaman Knob, according to a statement Monday.

The decision for the Mount Irish Cultural Resource Protection and Visitor Improvements Project was issued by the BLM Basin and Range National Monument Manager Alicia Styles.

“These improvements will help to protect natural and significant cultural resources. They will enhance the recreational experience and provide for public safety,” Styles said in the statement.

Styles said visitation to Mount Irish has increased from 100 people in 2006 to nearly 900 people in 2018, resulting in resource impacts and health and safety issues.

The Decision Record and Finding of No Significant Impact, and final environmental assessment can be viewed online at https://go.usa.gov/xwg5m. For more information, call Alicia Styles at (775) 726-8100.

