Dedication to service: Overholser joins Peace Corps

ELKO — Quinton Eklund Overholser of Elko has been accepted into the Peace Corps and will depart for Myanmar on Jan. 18 to begin training as an education volunteer. He will teach English at the secondary level.
“I feel a personal obligation to serve,” said Overholser of his desire to join the Peace Corps.
“I want to inspire those around me through my service,” he continued. “Myanmar has been at the forefront of my interests for nearly a decade. The beauty of this country is unmatched, and, as it undergoes many changes, I am excited to learn about its history.”
Overholser is the son of Shecky Overholser and Laura Eklund of Elko. A 2015 graduate of Elko High School, he attended the University of Nevada, Reno, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in international affairs in May.
He joins the 35 Nevada residents currently serving in the Peace Corps and more than 1,070 Nevada residents who have served since 1961.
Prior to joining the Peace Corps, he was a field intern for the YWCA in Bangalore, India.
In an interview with the Elko Daily Free Press, Overholser said he is teaching himself Burmese. He already speaks Hindi and studied Chinese in high school.
“It’s interesting to be working on my fourth language,” he said.
The focus of the Peace Corps in Myanmar is to teach English in written and spoken forms, which will enable students to find work in Southeast Asia.
“One of the better jobs in Southeast Asia is to be a tour guide,” he explained. “I know that sounds strange, but if you’re a tour guide that speaks English … and all of these tourists are flooding into [the country], they are going to need English-speaking tour guides.”
The skill enables students to find work in various countries as well as make more money, Overholser added.
While Overholser is teaching in Myanmar, the pay for him and others in his cohort will be $375 per month.
“That’s supposed to cover all of my living expenses, food and rent,” he said, laughing. “I’ve never lived on $375 in my life.”
During the first three months of his service, Overholser will live with a host family in Myanmar to become fully immersed in the country’s language and culture. After acquiring the necessary skills to assist his community, Overholser will be sworn into service and assigned to a community in Myanmar, where he will live and work for two years with the local people.
He said he believes joining the Peace Corps will be “a rewarding experience” and bring “fulfillment.”
It will also take the Elko native to a country that is 180-degrees from the gold mines of northeastern Nevada.
“I don’t know what I have to offer. I think it’s my spirit, who I am and my soul,” Overholser explained. “I just love being around people and making new friends.”
The idea of traveling to another country on behalf of the United States is an opportunity to “work and do the best you can to show that Americans truly are the best people in the world,” Overholser said.
“Pure service is a hard thing to come by,” he added, noting his younger brother is in the Air Force stationed in Turkey.
“That sort of service is inspiring to me.”
Overholser will work in cooperation with the local people and partner organizations on sustainable, community-based development projects that improve the lives of people in Myanmar. It will help him develop leadership, technical and cross-cultural skills that will give him a competitive edge when he returns home. Peace Corps volunteers return from service as global citizens well-positioned for professional opportunities in today’s global job market.
Although some volunteers choose to continue with the Peace Corps, serving in other areas and countries, Overholser said he plans to return to the United States. He may either attend law school to study international human rights or become a Foreign Service officer, which could lead to embassy work for the U.S. State Department as an ambassador.
Through his travels to India and Laos, Overholser said he has learned some valuable lessons. One is the “luxury” of running water.
“I think one of the most fortunate things we have is running water,” he explained. “It’s something we take for granted. The number of times I’ve been to Southeast Asia and craving a cold glass of water, I can’t even count them. To not be afforded that luxury of just cold water is something we sacrifice when we go to another country or that we take for granted here.”
The other is freedom.
“How fortunate we are to live in a country where our religious freedoms are respected, and you can practice any religion you want, and not be afraid that the government is going to come and burn your house down is such a luxury.”
However, there is an aspect of freedom that people might overlook.
“One of the biggest things about freedom is not the freedom to choose, or the freedom to practice religion, or the freedom to do whatever you want. It’s the freedom from fear that really makes us free people. To not be afraid of where I’m going to get my next meal, or if my water’s clean, or what will happen to my wife if she has a kid.”
“The freedom from fear is what distinguishes the United States from every other country in this world.”
To be put on a mailing list to receive postcards during Overholser’s service in Myanmar, email quinton.overholser@gmail.com.