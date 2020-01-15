Dedication to service: Overholser joins Peace Corps

Through his travels to India and Laos, Overholser said he has learned some valuable lessons. One is the “luxury” of running water.

“I think one of the most fortunate things we have is running water,” he explained. “It’s something we take for granted. The number of times I’ve been to Southeast Asia and craving a cold glass of water, I can’t even count them. To not be afforded that luxury of just cold water is something we sacrifice when we go to another country or that we take for granted here.”

The other is freedom.

“How fortunate we are to live in a country where our religious freedoms are respected, and you can practice any religion you want, and not be afraid that the government is going to come and burn your house down is such a luxury.”

However, there is an aspect of freedom that people might overlook.

“One of the biggest things about freedom is not the freedom to choose, or the freedom to practice religion, or the freedom to do whatever you want. It’s the freedom from fear that really makes us free people. To not be afraid of where I’m going to get my next meal, or if my water’s clean, or what will happen to my wife if she has a kid.”