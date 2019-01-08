ELKO – The Nevada Highway Patrol reported possible delays on the Eureka Highway Tuesday morning after a vehicle accident that result in injury.
The crash happened in the southbound lane shortly after 7 a.m.
The Nevada Department of Transportation was not reporting any adverse weather conditions on the highway south of Carlin, but heavy fog was blanketing parts of northeastern Nevada at the time of the accident.
Details of the accident were not immediately available.
