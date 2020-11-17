Delivery Boys – A pandemic-inspired business

ELKO – Coronavirus restrictions have hampered many local eateries. Most restaurants have been working at half capacity and doing some delivery or customer pick-up. Others operate with drive-through only.

The Samra family owns Teriyaki Madness and Little Caesars. When they contemplated the difficulties of doing business during the lockdown, they decided to take the bull by the horns and formulate their own delivery business.

“We noticed the month the pandemic hit that it was starting two weeks ahead of us, so we were predicting if it would come here, too,” said business owner Gurpreet Samra.

“We were not sure if we would have to completely shut down,” Gurpreet said. “We were thinking of alternative ideas. We got the drive-through open at Teriyaki Madness so we would have that working. We needed to start a delivery, too.”

The new business, Delivery Boys, started with just delivering food from Teriyaki Madness and Little Caesars, but it has grown tremendously since then.

Sierra Java and Odeh’s soon came on board, and other restaurants have followed.