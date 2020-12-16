Demar Dahl plans to stay busy after years on Elko County Commission

ELKO — Local rancher and businessman Demar Dahl will be hanging up his hat as an Elko County Commissioner next month, terming out of office after 12 years of service to the county. While he will no longer hold elected office, Dahl plans to remain an active voice regarding the public lands issues that have been at the forefront of his political career.
“I was raised on a cattle ranch and you know Nevada is 87 percent owned and managed by the federal government,” Dahl said from the office of the Nevada Lands Council, where he serves as chairman. “It causes a lot of problems that other states don’t have, especially the states with very little federal land.”
“It has been a big issue in my life because I was raised on the range, so to speak, that was owned and managed by the federal government, somebody 3,000 miles away,” he added.
Elected to District 1 in 2008, Dahl was re-elected in 2012 and 2016. He represents Clover Valley, Jackpot, Jarbidge, Montello, Mountain City, Owyhee, Ruby Valley, Wells and West Wendover.
Dahl said he traces his interest in politics to his childhood, when his father, Harvey A. Dahl, served as an undersecretary to the Secretary of Agriculture during the Eisenhower Administration.
“We left the ranch and moved to Washington D.C. when I was in the sixth grade and so I got exposed to politics there and then it was just a natural thing,” he said.
Dahl said he was an active member of the Sagebrush Rebellion during the 1970s, which sought to give more control of federal lands to individual states. He even made a 1992 run for the U.S. Senate seat then occupied by Democratic Senator Harry Reid.
“There were five of us (Republicans) in the primary and only two of us that were strong,” he said.
Dahl said at the time, primary elections were held in September in Nevada, not June like they are today, leaving very little time to ramp up a campaign before the general election in November.
After winning the Republican primary, Dahl said the campaign contributions began to roll in but there just wasn’t enough time to catch up with Reid.
“We were getting close, but didn’t quite make it,” he said.
Dahl went on to become the president of the “Shovel Brigade” in 2000 when Jarbidge’s South Canyon Road was closed by the U.S. Forest Service. Dahl argued that legislation from 1866 designates that if a roadway is installed, it must be made available to anyone that needs to use it.
Those protesting the road closure used their shovels to move debris that was blocking the road.
“We had about 2,000 people from all over the country come here to help on that,” Dahl said. “We had thousands and thousands of shovels and we formed the Shovel Brigade in order to do this.”
Dahl said he was recently speaking with one of his neighbors about ranching, and said that in all his years of it, he is fortunate to have always had really good, dependable neighbors.
“That is important when you are ranching because you depend on them, they depend on you and so on,” he said.
Dahl said he has experienced the same qualities as a County Commissioner.
“I have had really good commissioners to work with and really good people in the county government to work with,” he said. “There are times when you disagree and it is important to be able to disagree without being disagreeable.”
Elko County Manager Rob Stokes said he has enjoyed working with Dahl over the past 12 years.
“He has represented the county well on public lands and water issues and sat on both the National and Nevada Association of Counties board of directors,” Stokes said. “In addition to his big-picture awareness, Demar repeatedly helped individuals with issues that affected them directly. Elko County has benefited from Demar's tenure on the Elko County Commission.”
Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi said that while he knew Dahl before joining him on the Commission six years ago, he had never had the opportunity to really get to know him because their paths never really crossed.
“Having had the opportunity to work directly with him over these years, I just have a great deal of respect and admiration for him for his dedication to Elko County, specifically with lands issues and water rights issues,” he said.
“He has just been an absolute fighter for those rights for all of us,” Andreozzi added.
Dahl said he only has one regret about his time on the Commission, and it involves an issue regarding an agreement with the Forest Service over the roadway in Jarbidge.
“The Forest Service wanted us to sign an agreement on that road that would basically say that they still owned and controlled the road,” he said. “My position was it was an RS2477, they closed it, we opened it and we said if you close it again we will open again.”
Dahl said his fellow commissioners did not share his views, and the vote ended up being 4-1 in favor of the measure.
Dahl said it will be two years before the state Legislature could possibly be flipped to be controlled by Republicans, something that he believes is important in making headway on transferring Nevada’s federal lands into state or even county hands. It is a project that he will continue to work on after retiring from the Elko County Commission.
“As a County Commission, last summer, we passed a resolution supporting the transfer of the public land from the federal government directly to the county,” Dahl said. “Not just to Elko County but for all of the counties in the state, and we sent a copy of that resolution to every county commission in the state and asked them to support it and that is where we are right now.”
Dahl said he has spoken with Clover Valley rancher Wilde Brough, who was elected to fill the District 1 seat in November, about the issues facing the district. He said his best advice for an incoming County Commissioner is to let each independent entity in the district know that you are there for them if they need anything, but avoid pushing your way in unless your help is asked for.
“That is one piece of advice,” he said.
His second piece of advice for freshman Commissioners was simple.
“It is okay to disagree, but don’t be disagreeable,” Dahl said.
