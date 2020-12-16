Demar Dahl plans to stay busy after years on Elko County Commission

“Having had the opportunity to work directly with him over these years, I just have a great deal of respect and admiration for him for his dedication to Elko County, specifically with lands issues and water rights issues,” he said.

“He has just been an absolute fighter for those rights for all of us,” Andreozzi added.

Dahl said he only has one regret about his time on the Commission, and it involves an issue regarding an agreement with the Forest Service over the roadway in Jarbidge.

“The Forest Service wanted us to sign an agreement on that road that would basically say that they still owned and controlled the road,” he said. “My position was it was an RS2477, they closed it, we opened it and we said if you close it again we will open again.”

Dahl said his fellow commissioners did not share his views, and the vote ended up being 4-1 in favor of the measure.

Dahl said it will be two years before the state Legislature could possibly be flipped to be controlled by Republicans, something that he believes is important in making headway on transferring Nevada’s federal lands into state or even county hands. It is a project that he will continue to work on after retiring from the Elko County Commission.