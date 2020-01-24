Democrats set caucus locations

ELKO – The next Elko County Democratic Party general membership meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 18 in the Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital conference room.

Caucus early voting will take place Feb. 15-18 at the Elko Convention Center.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A caucus will be held Feb. 22 at various locations throughout the county:

Carlin Combined School, precincts 15, 16, 17; Elko High School, precincts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 9, 10, 11, 13; Owyhee Human Development Center, precincts 29, 30; Mountain View Elementary School, precincts 6, 7, 8, 12, 14, 28, 31, 32; Jackpot Combined School, precinct 38; Spring Creek High School, precincts 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 40, 41; Wells High School, precincts 18, 19, 33, 34, 35, 36, 37, 39; West Wendover High School, precincts 20, 21

Anyone who would like to volunteer to help at the Caucus is invited to call 558-936-9341.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0