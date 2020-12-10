Denim Drive duds or dollars pop up at Nevada State Bank

RENO – Nevada State Bank has been a long-standing supporter of the Denim Drive. For Northern Nevada senior vice president region manager Debby Herman, it’s personal.

“I know what these kids are going through,” said Herman, who is also the vice president of the Reno Rodeo Foundation. “Having experienced being a child in protective custody when I was young, I have a deep, personal understanding of how meaningful it is for these kids to receive new clothes and comfort items. Beyond meeting this basic need to be clothed, receiving the gift of new clothes sends the message that people care. The impact is truly remarkable.”

For 14 years, The Reno Rodeo Foundation has collected money and clothing donations across 14 Northern Nevada counties to support abused and neglected infants, children and teens who have been rescued from unfit homes.

Two Nevada State Bank branches are making it extra easy for folks who want to donate new clothes or make a financial contribution to the Reno Rodeo Foundation’s annual Denim Drive. The Sparks branch at 500 East Prater Way and the Elko branch at 2915 Mountain City Hwy will hold a “Duds or Dollars Pop-Up” on Friday, Dec. 11, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.