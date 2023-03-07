Elko County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Search and Rescue team continue to provide assistance to citizens stranded in outlying areas of Elko County as winter weather conditions persist.

On March 1, they worked with Med-Ex to transport a patient from a snowbound residence to an awaiting ambulance.

On March 4, deputies worked with Search and Rescue members to transport six adults and four children from the west side of Murdock Mountain, west of Montello.

On March 6, deputies transported a person who was stranded in a residence several miles out Boyd-Kennedy Road to the Spring Creek area.

Also on March 6, Search and Rescue members assisted two adults and one child who had become stuck in the snow on the West side of Murdock Mountain.

And later on March 6, deputies assisted four adults who had become stuck on Harrison Pass in a U-Haul truck.

These reports followed five similar incidents in February, and more snowy and cold weather lies ahead, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow is expected Wednesday night and snow mixed with rain arrives Thursday. Rainy conditions are forecast for Friday, followed by another mix of rain and snow through the weekend and into next week.

The Elko County Sheriff’s Office urges the public to use caution when traveling in Elko County.

“Please be proactive in being prepared by carrying extra clothing, food and water,” said a statement from Sgt. Ana Bribiesca. “If you are going to be in the hills, please make certain you have a device which can send your GPS location in case of an emergency.”

Time continues to be a significant factor in Search and Rescue operations and greatly affects outcome.

“The Elko County Sheriff’s Office wishes to thank our Search and Rescue members for assisting in these challenging situations,” Bribiesca continued. “If you have interest in becoming a member of our Search and Rescue team, please contact Lieutenant Doug Fisher or Undersheriff Justin Ames.”

The sheriff’s office can be reached at 775-738-3421.