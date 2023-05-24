Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

WELLS – The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest welcomes Wendy Markham as the permanent Deputy District Ranger for Mountain City-Ruby Mountains-Jarbidge.

In her new position, Markham will assist the District Ranger in overseeing staff and resources needed to manage more than 1.1 million acres of National Forest System lands in northeastern Nevada with diverse natural resources programs.

“Markham has worked for the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest for the past seven years,” said Forest Supervisor Bill Dunkelberger. “We are fortunate to have such a highly qualified individual who is so familiar with our Forest, communities, and landscape to advance into this leadership role.”

Markham accepted her first permanent seasonal job with the USDA Forest Service in 2009 as a Recreation Technician on the Lassen National Forest’s Hat Creek Ranger District in Hat Creek, California. She continued to work for the Hat Creek Ranger District for the next six years as a Recreation Technician, Recreation Crew Leader, and Office Automation Clerk.

In 2016, Markham accepted her first job with the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest as the Santa Rosa Ranger District’s Visitor Services Information Assistant in Winnemucca. She also worked on the District as the Support Services Specialist as well as her most recent position as the Northeast and Central Zones Recreation and Lands Special Use Permit Administrator.

Throughout her career, Markham has held numerous detailed positions including Acting Lead Visitor Services Information Assistant and Acting Recreation Officer for the Hat Creek Ranger District, and Acting Deputy District Ranger for the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest’s Mountain City-Ruby Mountains-Jarbidge Ranger District in Elko, Nevada.

“I look forward to working with the district employees and the numerous partners and local communities to restore, enhance, and wisely use the National Forest System lands for present and future generations,” said Markham.

Markham has a college certificate in rangeland management and ecology from the University of Nevada – Reno. She also has been a plans section chief for fire incident management teams for the past seven years where she managed all aspects of incident planning, situation and resource status, and demobilization of an incident.