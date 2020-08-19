Desert Sunrise Rotary provides benches in canyon

ELKO – Elko Desert Sunrise Rotary invites visitors to “take a load off” in Lamoille Canyon. The service group recently installed six new benches at scenic stops along Lamoille Canyon Road.
As a result of the destructive 2018 wildfire in Lamoille Canyon, the Elko Desert Sunrise Rotary Club approached Humboldt-Toyabe District Ranger Josh Nichols about the bench project.
After a 2019 plan approval and the fabrication of six of the 6-foot long steel benches, installation began in August by Rotary Club members. Jason Land, president of the club, expressed appreciation for the assistance of friend Mike Nordwig.
“Mike was a huge help and was instrumental in the successful completion of this project,” said Land.
Land said, “The benches are Rotary’s way of helping with the restoration of the health and integrity of the canyon.”
Local Rotarians and their friends contributed funds for the project. A matching grant from the Rotary Foundation also helped pay for the project. The Rotary Foundation is known for its signature endeavor to eradicate polio worldwide. Rotarians, fiends of Rotary and corporations fund activities worldwide in hundreds of local communities to address local needs. For more information, contact helenhankins@gmail.com.
