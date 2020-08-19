Desert Sunrise Rotary provides benches in canyon

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Elko Desert Sunrise Rotary invites visitors to “take a load off” in Lamoille Canyon. The service group recently installed six new benches at scenic stops along Lamoille Canyon Road.

As a result of the destructive 2018 wildfire in Lamoille Canyon, the Elko Desert Sunrise Rotary Club approached Humboldt-Toyabe District Ranger Josh Nichols about the bench project.

After a 2019 plan approval and the fabrication of six of the 6-foot long steel benches, installation began in August by Rotary Club members. Jason Land, president of the club, expressed appreciation for the assistance of friend Mike Nordwig.

“Mike was a huge help and was instrumental in the successful completion of this project,” said Land.

Land said, “The benches are Rotary’s way of helping with the restoration of the health and integrity of the canyon.”