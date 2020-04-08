Dickey bound over to district court on murder charge

Ujlaky was reported missing by her father James on March 8. She was found dead in Burner Basin on March 11, having been stabbed in the neck and strangled.

Dickey was formally charged with open murder with the use of deadly weapon, or in the alternative, felony murder during sexual assault or attempted sexual assault with use of a deadly weapon.

According to the criminal complaint, Ingram reserved the option to impose the death penalty if Dickey is convicted.

For the third time, the justice court made the proceedings available to the public online to abide by social distancing guidelines put into effect by the state to maintain safety precautions from the Centers for Disease Control to reduce the spread of coronavirus.