Dickey plea hearing delayed

ELKO – An Elko man may have to wait a few more weeks to enter his plea in an open murder case.

Bryce Dickey, 18, appeared in Elko District Court Wednesday for his arraignment on charges of open murder with the use of deadly weapon, or in the alternative, felony murder during sexual assault or attempted sexual assault with use of a deadly weapon in the death of 16-year-old Gabrielle “Britney” Ujlaky.

However, before a plea could be entered, Judge Nancy Porter said she noticed there was a discrepancy in the order binding over Dickey to District Court and the criminal complaint, resulting in the deadly weapon enhancement being left out of the bind-over documents.

Porter said the mistake needed to be amended in a written order by Justice of the Peace Mason Simons, who presided over the preliminary hearing. She cited a previous case in the Nevada Supreme Court and an NRS statute for her reasoning.

She ordered the case be remanded to Elko Justice Court for consideration by Simons.