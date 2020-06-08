Dickey pleads not guilty to murder in death of teen

ELKO – A Spring Creek man has pleaded not guilty to murdering a 16-year-old girl three months ago.
Bryce Dickey, 18, entered his plea on June 5 to charges of open murder and sexual assault with a deadly weapon, both category “A” felonies, before Elko District Judge Nancy Porter.
Gabrielle “Britney” Ujlaky was reported missing on March 8. Her body was found three days later in Burner Basin.
According to court documents, Dickey told investigators he dropped her off at the Spring Creek High School parking lot to meet a friend and watched her get into a green Ford F150 pickup truck driven by a tall man wearing a cowboy hat.
A subsequent investigation by detectives with the Elko County Sheriff’s Office and the Elko Police Department revealed conflicting statements in Dickey’s testimony. On March 19 after an interview with Sheriff’s detectives, Dickey was taken into custody.
He was bound over to District Court in April after two days of testimony from family, friends and law enforcement in Elko Justice Court.
During the preliminary hearing, medical and forensic experts from the Washoe County Crime Lab told the court red-stained clothing and boots were recovered from Dickey’s residence. They also said a condom was found at the crime scene with the suspect’s and victim’s DNA on it.
During the arraignment, attorney Gary Woodbury told the court defense counsel would file a pre-trial writ to waive Dickey’s right to a speedy trial.
District Attorney Tyler Ingram reserved the option of seeking the death penalty if Dickey is convicted.
A trial date has not been set.
