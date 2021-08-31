 Skip to main content
Did you feel that? Earthquake rocks Elko area
Did you feel that? Earthquake rocks Elko area

Nevada earthquake
ELKO – An earthquake near Wells was felt as far west as Battle Mountain on Tuesday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the 4.7 quake at 10:21 p.m. was centered about 13 miles south of Wells.

"I was sitting at my desk when I heard the rumbling," said Jessica Solis-Morgan at Wells City Hall. She thought it was a train going by, "but then the lights started shaking."

A 6.0 quake in Wells on Feb. 21, 2008, caused significant damage.

There were no reports of damage from Tuesday's quake.

"It wasn't too intense like the one we had before," Solis-Morgan said.

The shaking was noticeable in both Elko and Spring Creek.

"The whole complex at Sagecrest Apartments was shaking," reported one Elko resident.

Spring Creek Association President Jessie Bahr said the entire SCA building shook.

People in Battle Mountain also reported feeling it, according to the USGS.

The last earthquake felt in northeastern Nevada was a 3.3 that struck about eight miles south of Elko.

Two larger earthquakes were felt in the spring of 2020.

A 6.5 quake near Stanley, Idaho, on March 31, 2020 was felt by more than two million people in seven states and as far south as Elko and Spring Creek.

No significant damage was reported.

Six weeks later, another 6.5 quake west of Tonopah was also felt in the Elko area. It damaged a major highway, closing U.S. 95 and knocking items off shelves in Tonopah.

Several quakes have been reported recently in the Gardnerville area, including a 4.4 on Aug. 26. A 3.4-quake was felt in Tonopah on Aug. 29.

