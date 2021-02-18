Diesel shop has new setting

ELKO – Neff’s Diesel Repair and Performance has been in business for nearly 13 years. Two Ruby Valley brothers banded together to start their small operation and now, after many years of fixing vehicles, they have expanded to a new and much bigger location at 3724 Idaho St.

“You could fit three of our old buildings just in the shop area here and then have an additional 1,000 square feet,” said Jeremy Neff, co-owner along with Jason Neff.

The total square feet is now six times larger than their past digs at 5241 Manzanita Drive. The new shop has been open for a couple of months.

Besides moving and expanding, the business has also gone fully digital.

“Every tech is issued an iPad and there is 100 percent communication between the service writers and the technicians,” Jeremy said.

The business now has a dedicated welding bay. A transmission and engine rebuild room will be added in the near future.

“I am getting real excited because in the next few weeks we are going to add some gas technicians,” Jeremy said. “Diesel technicians went to college for diesel technology. They tend to not like to work on gas vehicles. The same thing goes for gas technicians, they like working on gas engines more than diesel.”