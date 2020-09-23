Dinner with Deirdre: Making a tasty tagine

ELKO – We drank cool white wine as chicken browned in a Le Creuset pan, hot oil occasionally popping up and over the lid.
Deirdre Donnelly, a French-trained chef, removed the browned chicken and added onions, sliced long and curly.
"Onions have so much water in them, they are great for deglazing the pan,” Donnelly said.
Donnelly has always loved to cook. After she retired from her career in the business world, she thought about going to cooking school.
“I saw and ad in a newspaper for an apprentice chef at one of the better French restaurants in New Jersey and I just went and got hired.”
Donnelly specialized in roasting and making pastry and making lunch for the staff. She made quiche every day. She started her workday at dawn.
“It was a nice kitchen, the chef wasn’t a screamer.”
After the vegetables simmered the chicken was returned along with the chickpeas.
Chickpeas are Mediterranean, they are the basis for hummus, Donnelly said, bringing the colorful stew back to a simmer.
Donnelly likes to copy new recipes, other cooking ideas, reading lists and other notes on life into small books that she keeps on-hand for reference. The one she used the evening she served tagine was well worn, with love and a few tiny food stains.
Couscous, a tiny, ball-shaped pasta made of wheat or barley, cooks quickly and makes a wonderful base for various entrees. Once it is cooked, simply fluff it with a fork and serve.
Tagine can be created using other meats or just cook it with vegetables. Carrots, butternut squash add a festive color and delicious fall flavor.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.