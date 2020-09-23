Dinner with Deirdre: Making a tasty tagine

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – We drank cool white wine as chicken browned in a Le Creuset pan, hot oil occasionally popping up and over the lid.

Deirdre Donnelly, a French-trained chef, removed the browned chicken and added onions, sliced long and curly.

"Onions have so much water in them, they are great for deglazing the pan,” Donnelly said.

Donnelly has always loved to cook. After she retired from her career in the business world, she thought about going to cooking school.

“I saw and ad in a newspaper for an apprentice chef at one of the better French restaurants in New Jersey and I just went and got hired.”

Donnelly specialized in roasting and making pastry and making lunch for the staff. She made quiche every day. She started her workday at dawn.

“It was a nice kitchen, the chef wasn’t a screamer.”