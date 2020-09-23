 Skip to main content
Dinner with Deirdre: Making a tasty tagine
ELKO – We drank cool white wine as chicken browned in a Le Creuset pan, hot oil occasionally popping up and over the lid.

Deirdre Donnelly, a French-trained chef, removed the browned chicken and added onions, sliced long and curly.

"Onions have so much water in them, they are great for deglazing the pan,” Donnelly said.

Donnelly has always loved to cook. After she retired from her career in the business world, she thought about going to cooking school.

“I saw and ad in a newspaper for an apprentice chef at one of the better French restaurants in New Jersey and I just went and got hired.”

Donnelly specialized in roasting and making pastry and making lunch for the staff. She made quiche every day. She started her workday at dawn.

“It was a nice kitchen, the chef wasn’t a screamer.”

After the vegetables simmered the chicken was returned along with the chickpeas.

Chickpeas are Mediterranean, they are the basis for hummus, Donnelly said, bringing the colorful stew back to a simmer.

Donnelly likes to copy new recipes, other cooking ideas, reading lists and other notes on life into small books that she keeps on-hand for reference. The one she used the evening she served tagine was well worn, with love and a few tiny food stains.

Couscous, a tiny, ball-shaped pasta made of wheat or barley, cooks quickly and makes a wonderful base for various entrees. Once it is cooked, simply fluff it with a fork and serve.

Tagine can be created using other meats or just cook it with vegetables. Carrots, butternut squash add a festive color and delicious fall flavor.

Elko's Favorite Foods: A gourmet gallery

Recipes

North African Tangine of Chicken and Chickpeas

1 tbsp. canola oil

4 chicken thighs

1 tbsp. olive oil

½ large, yellow onion, thinly sliced

1 clove garlic

1 tbsp. ras el hanut (found in most spice sections) or garam masala and cumin

1 cinnamon stick

¾ c tomatoes, diced

1 ½ c canned chickpeas

1/3 c dried apricots or raisins (or serve preserved lemon on the side)

parsley or cilantro to garnish

salt and pepper to taste

Brown chicken in hot oil. Remove. Brown onions and add spices, tomatoes and garlic. Simmer for about 20 minutes. Add chickpeas and chicken thighs and simmer until warm throughout. Serve with couscous.

Preserved Lemon

Meyer lemons

Cut the lemons into quarters and open like a flower so the petals are still attached. Rub sea salt (non-iodized) into the lemon parts. Pack in a jar and add more salt. Add a bay leaf or other spice. Add water until covered. Cover jar with lid and let preserve for at least six weeks. Serve chopped as a condiment.

