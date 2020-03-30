Dinosaurs against disease

ELKO – Dinosaurs once roamed the earth. That is the point health practitioners Trisha Price and Pam Gaines hoped to make Saturday as they donned T-Rex suits and “lurched” along Idaho Street.

Gaines and Price are stringent about following the physical boundary guidelines put in place since the coronavirus started showing up in the U.S.

“We wanted to put out a positive message about this,” said Gaines.

At the same time, the ladies wanted to make sure people are aware of how serious the rules are and that they apply to everyone.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

“People need to take it more seriously,” said Price.

Horns honked and passersby on bicycles cheered the two as they spread the word for the better part of an hour downtown, all the while maintaining a safe distance.

“The suits are positive pressure suits, so no germs can get to us,” Gaines said. “We are perfectly safe and we are staying six feet away.”

The two friends love Halloween and decided to buy the T-Rex suits when they went on sale after the last holiday. At the time they had no idea they would be using the costumes to portray the seriousness of contagion.