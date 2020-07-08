Dinwiddie appointed to Rotary Assistant Governor

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Retired Elko pediatrician Kevin Dinwiddie has been appointed as the Rotary District 5190 Assistant Governor for Area 11, beginning July 1, 2020.

As Assistant Governor, Kevin will have responsibility to advise and mentor Area 11 Rotary Clubs in northern and eastern Nevada, including Winnemucca, Elko and Ely.

Kevin will be assisting the clubs, as requested, with community service projects, membership development, fundraising and all around fun! As immediate past-president of the Elko Desert Sunrise Rotary Club, and a thirteen-year Rotarian, Kevin brings considerable insight, experience and energy to his new position. Locally he will be working with Jason Land and James Glennon, the incoming presidents of the Elko Desert Sunrise and Elko Rotary Clubs, respectively.

Rotary International is a leadership and service organization that embodies “service above self”. Clubs in the Elko area strongly support youth activities including Rotary Youth Leadership Awards, Rotary Youth Exchange, college scholarships, scouting and other activities. In addition the clubs support Rotary’s signature focus of polio eradication world-wide. The Elko Desert Sunrise Rotary Club recently partnered with Communities in Schools to provide food for more than 400 Elko County families during the pandemic. For more information, contact helenhankins@gmail.com.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0