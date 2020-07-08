Dinwiddie appointed to Rotary Assistant Governor
0 comments

Dinwiddie appointed to Rotary Assistant Governor

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Retired Elko pediatrician Kevin Dinwiddie has been appointed as the Rotary District 5190 Assistant Governor for Area 11, beginning July 1, 2020.

As Assistant Governor, Kevin will have responsibility to advise and mentor Area 11 Rotary Clubs in northern and eastern Nevada, including Winnemucca, Elko and Ely.

Kevin will be assisting the clubs, as requested, with community service projects, membership development, fundraising and all around fun! As immediate past-president of the Elko Desert Sunrise Rotary Club, and a thirteen-year Rotarian, Kevin brings considerable insight, experience and energy to his new position. Locally he will be working with Jason Land and James Glennon, the incoming presidents of the Elko Desert Sunrise and Elko Rotary Clubs, respectively.

Rotary International is a leadership and service organization that embodies “service above self”. Clubs in the Elko area strongly support youth activities including Rotary Youth Leadership Awards, Rotary Youth Exchange, college scholarships, scouting and other activities. In addition the clubs support Rotary’s signature focus of polio eradication world-wide. The Elko Desert Sunrise Rotary Club recently partnered with Communities in Schools to provide food for more than 400 Elko County families during the pandemic. For more information, contact helenhankins@gmail.com.

Kevin Dinwiddie

Kevin Dinwiddie

 Submitted
0 comments
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Crash caused by unruly prisoner
Local

Crash caused by unruly prisoner

ELKO – A collision Saturday evening at a main intersection that blocked traffic and left one vehicle on its top was caused by a “combative” pr…

Crash caused by unruly prisoner
Local

Crash caused by unruly prisoner

ELKO – A collision Saturday evening at a main intersection that blocked traffic and left one vehicle on its top was caused by a “combative” pr…

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Thundersnow in the foothills of the Ruby Mountains

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News