Discovery made in Taber Building

After making the discovery and pondering over the possibilities of what was stored there, Wines still had to have the floor finished. She decided to make a little history of her own and filled the compartments with memorabilia from modern day Elko.

“Hopefully, I never see in that hole again, that it’s fixed for my lifetime,” Wines said. “The next person that decides to do something, maybe in a hundred years if somebody wants to replace that floor, I just thought it would be fun to put the newspaper, the museum “Quarterly” story about the building, a real estate guide, “Everything Elko,” and a directory of who is in the building and then some pictures and business cards. It will be like a little snapshot. The last time anybody looked in this space, it was the middle of September during the year of COVID.”