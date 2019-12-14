District Judge Kacin announces re-election bid

For two years, Kacin and Puccinelli joined forces to represent both paying and pro bono clients in civil and criminal matters throughout rural Nevada and in the Nevada Supreme Court. In October 1997, Kacin began his public service as an Elko County prosecuting attorney. For nine years, he prosecuted multiple major felony cases with cutting-edge forensic evidence and audio-visual technology.

Between 2004 and 2018, he served on the Board of Bar Examiners of the Nevada State Bar. He was also an original member of the Nevada Supreme Court’s Indigent Defense Commission, and now serves on the Juvenile Justice Reform and Access to Justice Commissions. In these various roles, he has drafted bar examination questions for aspiring lawyers and collaborated with other judges and stakeholders on legislation to improve the administration of adult criminal and juvenile justice. He is also a past president of the Elko County Bar Association, and has taught several continuing education classes for his fellow trial judges.

“I thank the voters of Elko County for giving me the opportunity to be a judge,” says Kacin. “Justice is a precious thing. Nevada judges must foster and protect it by serving their communities with wisdom, integrity, dedication, and innovation. If reelected, I will do my level best to continue doing just that over another six-year term on the Fourth Judicial District Court.”

