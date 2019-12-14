District Judge Porter to file for re-election

Nancy Porter, District Judge for Department 1, announced today that she will be filing for re-election. Judge Porter was appointed to the bench in December 2011 by then-Governor Brian Sandoval. She was elected to the post in 2012 and again in 2014.

Judge Porter’s previous work experience includes running her own law practice for 18 ½ years, working as an associate attorney for the longtime Elko law firm of Puccinelli and Puccinelli, and serving as an Oregon Assistant Attorney General. That background proved to be invaluable when she took the bench.

“There is no substitute for experience,” said Porter, an Elko native and first woman to serve as district judge in Elko County history. Judge Porter has nearly eight years of experience as a district court judge and has been an attorney for 32 years, licensed in both Nevada and Oregon.

Paul Gardner, owner of Elko Broadcasting, said, “Judge Porter has lived in Elko for nearly all of her life. She understands the needs of our area better than anyone. She is not afraid to tell it like it is and is strong enough to sentence those that break the law. Judge Porter has the experience Elko County needs.”

As a district judge, she presides over approximately 30 hearings each week.