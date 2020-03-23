District's March STARS announced

ELKO — Amanda McKinnon and Leslee Zeiler were selected as the Elko County School District STARS (Staff, Teachers Achieving Results with Students) award recipients for March.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Amanda McKinnon is a professional educator at Carlin Combined School and Leslee Zeiler is an administrative assistant at Central Office. Superintendent Todd Pehrson presented Amanda McKinnon her award along with a $50 Amazon gift card and Leslee Zeiler her award along with a $50 Amazon gift card.

The STARS program is solely funded by private donations from Elko Federal Credit Union, LP Insurance and Print -N- Copy Center. Blooms and Grooms Florist provides the presentation bouquets for each award recipient.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0