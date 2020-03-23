District's March STARS announced

ELKO — Amanda McKinnon and Leslee Zeiler were selected as the Elko County School District STARS (Staff, Teachers Achieving Results with Students) award recipients for March.
Amanda McKinnon is a professional educator at Carlin Combined School and Leslee Zeiler is an administrative assistant at Central Office. Superintendent Todd Pehrson presented Amanda McKinnon her award along with a $50 Amazon gift card and Leslee Zeiler her award along with a $50 Amazon gift card.
The STARS program is solely funded by private donations from Elko Federal Credit Union, LP Insurance and Print -N- Copy Center. Blooms and Grooms Florist provides the presentation bouquets for each award recipient.
