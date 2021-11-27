District searching for new interim superintendent

ELKO – The school district has opened applications to replace Interim Superintendent Jeff Zander by the end of the year.

The Elko County School board of trustees unanimously approved a motion Tuesday to begin an internal search to fill the interim position.

The action came after Zander announced he plans to leave by mid-December.

Zander, who served as Superintendent for eight and a half years before retiring in 2018, was appointed by the board on Aug. 31, serving in an interim capacity after the sudden resignation of Superintendent Dr. Michele Robinson in June and Interim Superintendent Mike Smith two months later.

Among Zander’s goals were to fill five vacancies on the school board and train the appointees “in regards to what relationship they have with a superintendent and their roles” as trustees.

He also said he intended to stay no longer than three months.

A week ago, board members participated in a training in open meeting law and ethics by the Nevada Association of School Boards.

Zander said the new trustees made him “feel comfortable with where the district is at right now, in my opinion. I do think we have good leadership in place with the board.”

One of the five positions remains to be filled.

In September, a nine-month independent contractor agreement with Zander Consulting LLC was approved by the board. It included the stipulation that his position would end June 10, 2022 or “upon the hiring of a full-time Superintendent by the District’s Board of Trustees, whichever is sooner.”

One suggestion Zander offered to the board was to consider hiring from within, for a few reasons.

“We’ve hired from the outside a number of times, [but] I think Elko is so diverse and so difficult to get your arms around for someone who is not familiar with our county,” he said.

“I think that someone who knows the culture of all these communities before they become superintendent has a leg up on anybody you’re going to bring in,” Zander continued.

Zander added that there was “young talent” in the district. They might consider the position as an opportunity “to lead the district, build a relationship with the board and get into for two or three months” before deciding whether to remain or return to their former position, he said.

Zander added that once his interim superintendent contract ends, he would enter into a new contract as a consultant to the school district and assist the financial department in preparing budgets.

Board members agreed with Zander’s suggestion. Trustees Ira Wines and Teresa Dastrup said the interim option would be the best due to the lack of candidates who may be searching for a superintendent job in December.

“I wholeheartedly agree with Mr. Zander,” said Trustee Matt McCarty. “We need to see what we have locally. We’ve got a district that does have tremendous talent.”

McCarty added that his talks with site administrators in the Elko and Spring Creek area revealed their opinions on the qualifications needed for a superintendent.

“Most of them have said it is a very difficult district to come into from the outside, and most of them have said there is an advantage to being local,” McCarty continued. “I think we need to give the opportunity for those who are homegrown, so to speak.”

Trustee Jeff Durham agreed with the other trustees and recalled what he learned about searching for a superintendent that he received in last week’s training.

“[It] is to make sure we all have our goals in mind of what we want to try and accomplish because it doesn’t make sense to pick somebody before you know what you’re trying to do,” he said.

“I like Jeff’s idea. We need to have goals, for not so much the interim Superintendent but [the full-time] applicants for Superintendent so we can ask questions about our goals and how you are going to help us get to those goals,” added Trustee Susan Neal. “We want to do some goal setting. I think that would be helpful.”

Having an interim superintendent carry out duties for the next four months is necessary “to get back to normal,” Zander said.

“Our people are overworked and stressed out right now,” he said. “Whoever you put in there needs to be a good communicator.”

Zander added that the district could also continue to search for a full-time superintendent during the interim’s tenure.

School Bond

In-person registration to vote in the school bond election closes Saturday and early voting begins the same day at the Elko County Library.

Mail-in ballots have already been sent to active voters.

People can still register online until Dec. 9, but they will not receive a mail-in ballot.

According to voter rolls on the Elko County Clerk’s website, more than 2,000 ballots had been returned as of Nov. 23.

Mail-in ballots must be postmarked on or before special election day, Dec. 14, or returned to the Elko County Clerk’s office by 5 p.m. the seventh day after election day.

In-person ballot drop boxes will be located at the Elko County Clerk’s office on the third floor, and at the Elko County Library between Nov. 27 and Dec. 10.

In-person ballots must be received by the Clerk’s office or a ballot drop box no later than 7 p.m. Dec. 14.

To vote in-person at the Elko County Library, voters must bring their mail-in ballot to surrender to an election worker.

Face masks and social distancing requirements will be implemented at the Library. Voters are also asked to be aware that there could be long lines due to the lengthy check-in process.

For those who register to vote between Nov. 28 and Dec. 9, voters must show a Nevada driver’s license or identification to election workers if they vote in person.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.