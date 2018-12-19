Try 1 month for 99¢
Elko County Courthouse

Dec. 7

Ruth Elizabeth Agee and Jace Patrick Agee, married June 18, 1988

Dec. 10

Richard W. Rue and Bryne Michelle Rue, married Sept. 12, 2006

Dec. 11

Corina Rodriguez and Jesus Rodriguez Jr., married Sept. 5, 2012

