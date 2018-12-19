Dec. 7
Ruth Elizabeth Agee and Jace Patrick Agee, married June 18, 1988
Dec. 10
Richard W. Rue and Bryne Michelle Rue, married Sept. 12, 2006
Dec. 11
Corina Rodriguez and Jesus Rodriguez Jr., married Sept. 5, 2012
Dec. 7
Ruth Elizabeth Agee and Jace Patrick Agee, married June 18, 1988
Dec. 10
Richard W. Rue and Bryne Michelle Rue, married Sept. 12, 2006
Dec. 11
Corina Rodriguez and Jesus Rodriguez Jr., married Sept. 5, 2012
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.