Aug. 21
Melissa Jo Avila and Iris Mariela Avila Milanes, married Oct. 30, 2017
--
Robert Pittman and Silvia Segull Pittman, married Oct. 21, 2019
Elko City Council took tough steps this week against two businesses that have drawn a myriad of complaints in recent months
A Spring Creek man was arrested on felony DUI and child endangerment charges after he crashed his Camaro during a police chase Wednesday evening
A Spring Creek man was arrested Sunday on charges of sexual assault domestic violence after deputies were called to an apartment shortly after…
Department 1 – Judge Kriston HillAug. 8Daniel Adam Souliere, 42, pleaded guilty to possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance was s…
ELKO – Is downtown Elko getting better or worse?
