June 29
Rocio Trujillo and Victor Trujillo, married June 18, 2011
July 6
Karen Peterson and Todd Peterson, married May 23, 2009
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
June 29
Rocio Trujillo and Victor Trujillo, married June 18, 2011
July 6
Karen Peterson and Todd Peterson, married May 23, 2009
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
ELKO – A collision Saturday evening at a main intersection that blocked traffic and left one vehicle on its top was caused by a “combative” pr…
ELKO – A collision Saturday evening at a main intersection that blocked traffic and left one vehicle on its top was caused by a “combative” pr…
ELKO – Two Salt Lake City residents suspected of burglaries in the Elko area were arrested Wednesday evening following a chase through town at…
ELKO – Twenty new positive cases of COVID-19 was reported Monday, putting the total number at 162.
ELKO – Ashlee L. Maple, 27, of Spring Creek, was arrested at around 3 p.m. Sunday on the 3400 block of East Idaho Street for grand larceny of …
ELKO -- Elko County reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, raising the total number to 142 just one week after hitting 100.
As COVID-19 cases continue rising in Elko County and in the state, Assemblyman John Ellison, R-Elko, said Tuesday he hopes Gov. Steve Sisolak …
ELKO – The coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 100 people in the city of Elko and 36 in Spring Creek since it began in March.
ELKO – Dashboard and body cam footage of an officer-involved shooting on Friday night shows the suspect fleeing from a Nevada Highway Patrol t…
ELKO – On March 27 Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Benjamin Jenkins was shot and killed near Ely while in the line of duty. On Wednesday, a massive…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.