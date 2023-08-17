Aug. 1
Nicholas Dinkins and Janae Stranton Dinkins, married June 25, 2022
Aug. 7
Rene Lynn Landon and William Lee Landon, married Oct. 18, 2007
--
Sarah Sanes and Michael Sanes, married April 21, 2012
Aug. 8
Robert Matthew Miller and Lanel Marie Miller, married Dec. 16, 2014
--
Hannah Marie James and Jose de Jesus Hernandez, married May 24, 2021
--
Richard Carrick and Lisa L. Carrick, married April 22, 1999
Aug. 9
People are also reading…
Timothy Osterkamp and Cindy R. Sandland, married June 21, ????
--
Matthew Robert Erickson and Hannah Marie Russell, married Aug. 10, 2016
--
Bodie Irvin and Alexis Vandenberg, married Jan. 18, 2022
Aug. 10
Jessica Cooley and Cortney Cooley, married June 15, 2012
--
Steven Eugene Bench and Sydney Renee Bench, married Nov. 19, 2016