Feb. 4
Alyssa Tabor Lee and Christopher Crowder, married May 17, 2015
Feb. 11
Margaret Halstead and Robert Halstead, married Oct. 12, 2007
Feb. 13
Chelsea C. Tewell and Daniel L. Tewell, married Nov. 24, 2013
