CARSON CITY – The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is releasing two new charitable license plates.
Beginning Tuesday, “Forever Strong” and “STEM” plates will be among the 36 charitable and collegiate plates offered by the DMV.
The “Forever Strong” plate is being released on the second anniversary of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting in Las Vegas. The plate will raise funds for the Las Vegas Resiliency Center, which continues to assist victims of the tragedy two years ago.
The plate features a black and gold “Vegas Strong” heart logo on a gold gradient background with “Forever Strong” centered at the bottom of the plate.
The “STEM” license plate will help promote education in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics through grants to non-profit organizations.
The grants will be awarded by the Nevada’s Governor’s Office on Science, Innovation and Technology and a STEM advisory council.
“Many of the jobs today’s K-12 students will hold have not even been invented yet. But the skills students acquire in a high-quality STEM education will prepare them for life no matter the pathway they choose,” said OSIT Director Brian Mitchell. “I’m excited these license plates will help raise awareness for STEM education in Nevada and want to thank the DMV for all their help in the design and production.”
You have free articles remaining.
The STEM plate features the OSIT logo on a green gradient background with the initials “STEM” across the bottom.
Both specialty plates will cost $62 for standard numbering and $97 for personalized plates in additional to all other registration fees.
If swapping plates on an existing registration, the DMV will charge an additional $6 fee but no smog check or registration renewal is needed.
The annual renewal will cost $30 for standard plates and $50 for personalized versions.
The DMV encourages customers to make appointments for office visits and to order personalized plates online.
See the DMV website at dmvnv.com/platescharitable.htm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.