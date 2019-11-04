CARSON CITY – The Nevada Commission for Women has unveiled a specialty license plate commemorating the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage in the United States, and the plate can now be reserved for purchase.
The limited-issue plates will only be sold during 2020.
The Women’s Suffrage license plate was authorized by Assembly Bill 499 during the 2019 Nevada legislature — the nation’s first majority female legislature — and was sponsored by all 33 female legislators. Assemblywoman Maggie Carlton presented the bill, and it enjoyed broad support, including from Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske.
“It was my pleasure to testify on Assembly Bill 499,” said Cegavske. “I look forward to seeing these special plates on Nevada’s roadways in 2020.”
“The Nevada Commission for Women is grateful to all legislators for supporting AB499,” stated Molly Walt of the Nevada Commission for Women. “We are excited to celebrate the centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment in honor of all who fought for the right for women to vote.”
The plate features purple, white, and gold — the colors of the American suffrage movement that signify loyalty, purity and life. The Nevada DMV designed the plate in coordination with Western Nevada College student Maxine Thew, the Nevada Commission for Women’s Molly Walt, and Carson High School graphic design student Josey Payan. Elected officials from the state and federal level provided input on the design, as did women from numerous women’s organizations in the state.
Fees for the plate will be the same as most other charitable license plates, and the charitable contribution of $25 for initial issuance and $20 for renewal will help fund the Nevada Commission for Women, whose mission is to advance women toward full equality in all areas.
To reserve a Women’s Suffrage plate, visit https://dmvnv.com/suffrage.asp.
