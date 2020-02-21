DMV to host Real ID town meeting in Elko

CARSON CITY -- The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles will hold town hall meetings at four DMV offices across the state on Feb. 26, to help residents learn about Real ID requirements for travelers that will go into effect this fall.
Starting Oct. 1, 2020, a REAL ID-compliant driver's license or another type of acceptable identification, such as a passport, will be necessary to board domestic airline flights. Real IDs are already required to enter secure federal facilities.
Elko’s meeting begins at 5 p.m. in the state office building at 3920 Idaho St.
Residents can bring their Real ID documentation to the town hall for review. Those who have everything they need will be given a 'Boarding Pass' to get expedited service when they are ready to apply.
The DMV has set up a special website, GetRealNevada.com, to help residents prepare an individualized list of specific documentation they need for a Real ID.
"We don't want a single Nevadan to get turned away at the airport for non-compliant identification," said Gov. Steve Sisolak. "A Real ID ensures that Nevadans can continue to securely and efficiently travel for work and leisure.”
DMV Director Julie Butler said the first step is to check whether your driver's license or ID card has a gold star in the upper right corner.
"If your license has the gold star, you already have a Real ID. You're good to go," Butler said. "If not, visit GetRealNevada.com, find out exactly what documents you need and bring them to a town hall or to another DMV office for review."
"Because Real ID is optional in Nevada, you get to decide if it is right for you," Butler added. "If you do need to get a Real ID, don't wait until the last minute. Prepare yourself by visiting GetRealNevada.com first and you'll have a successful trip to the DMV."
Customers are encouraged to make appointments at the DMV offices in Carson City, Las Vegas and Reno. A Real ID upgrade can be bundled with another transaction such as an address change or a vehicle registration.