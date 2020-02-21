DMV to host Real ID town meeting in Elko

CARSON CITY -- The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles will hold town hall meetings at four DMV offices across the state on Feb. 26, to help residents learn about Real ID requirements for travelers that will go into effect this fall.

Starting Oct. 1, 2020, a REAL ID-compliant driver's license or another type of acceptable identification, such as a passport, will be necessary to board domestic airline flights. Real IDs are already required to enter secure federal facilities.

Elko’s meeting begins at 5 p.m. in the state office building at 3920 Idaho St.

Residents can bring their Real ID documentation to the town hall for review. Those who have everything they need will be given a 'Boarding Pass' to get expedited service when they are ready to apply.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The DMV has set up a special website, GetRealNevada.com, to help residents prepare an individualized list of specific documentation they need for a Real ID.

"We don't want a single Nevadan to get turned away at the airport for non-compliant identification," said Gov. Steve Sisolak. "A Real ID ensures that Nevadans can continue to securely and efficiently travel for work and leisure.”