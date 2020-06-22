DMV to open normal hours following outage

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARSON CITY – Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles offices will be open normal hours on Tuesday, June 23, after a fiber optic cable cut by a private contractor caused outages for the DMV and many other state agencies on June 22.

The outage occurred when a backhoe accidentally cut fiber optic cables at a construction site in Las Vegas. The data services vendor and State of Nevada engineers were able to reroute internet traffic through other cables and many services were restored just before 3 p.m. It was estimated a complete fix will take up to 24 hours.

The outage came as the DMV implemented a policy of serving only customers with appointments at its metropolitan offices.

The DMV announced last week it will serve only customers with appointments at the offices in Carson City, Henderson, Las Vegas and Reno as of June 22

Walk-in customers will now be directed to online services, kiosks or scheduled for an appointment as appropriate.