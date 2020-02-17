Doerr honored for role in apprehending car theft suspect

ELKO -- Mayor Reece Keener and Police Chief Ty Trouten have presented a local man with a Certificate of Appreciation for his role in locating a stolen vehicle.
Justin Doerr received the honor last week for his actions on Jan. 22, 2019, when he witnessed a vehicle being stolen, then followed the suspect and called dispatch to keep them updated on its location. This allowed officers to locate the stolen vehicle.
While following the suspect, Doerr observed items being thrown out the windows. He later retrieved those items so they could be returned to the victim.
“The Elko Police Department and the City of Elko thanks Mr. Doerr for his assistance,” stated the announcement on Facebook.