Doerr honored for role in apprehending car theft suspect
Doerr honored for role in apprehending car theft suspect

Justin Doerr award

From left: Elko Police Chief Ty Trouten, Justin Doerr, and Mayor Reece Keener.

ELKO -- Mayor Reece Keener and Police Chief Ty Trouten have presented a local man with a Certificate of Appreciation for his role in locating a stolen vehicle.

Justin Doerr received the honor last week for his actions on Jan. 22, 2019, when he witnessed a vehicle being stolen, then followed the suspect and called dispatch to keep them updated on its location. This allowed officers to locate the stolen vehicle.

While following the suspect, Doerr observed items being thrown out the windows. He later retrieved those items so they could be returned to the victim.

A California man was arrested on multiple charges following a police chase.

“The Elko Police Department and the City of Elko thanks Mr. Doerr for his assistance,” stated the announcement on Facebook.

