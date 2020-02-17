Doerr honored for role in apprehending car theft suspect

ELKO -- Mayor Reece Keener and Police Chief Ty Trouten have presented a local man with a Certificate of Appreciation for his role in locating a stolen vehicle.

Justin Doerr received the honor last week for his actions on Jan. 22, 2019, when he witnessed a vehicle being stolen, then followed the suspect and called dispatch to keep them updated on its location. This allowed officers to locate the stolen vehicle.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While following the suspect, Doerr observed items being thrown out the windows. He later retrieved those items so they could be returned to the victim.

A California man was arrested on multiple charges following a police chase.

“The Elko Police Department and the City of Elko thanks Mr. Doerr for his assistance,” stated the announcement on Facebook.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0