Domestic dispute at homeless camp results in significant injury

ELKO – Elko Police responded to a call at around 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Elko Humanitarian Camp located on Hot Springs Road.
According to Elko Police Department Lt. Jason Pepper, Joseph Collazo, 59, of Elko, was taken into custody at the time for domestic battery with substantial bodily harm and coercion with force or threat of force.
The victim, an adult female, was taken to the hospital with four broken ribs and a possible back injury.
Bail: $25,000
Demolition of old Elko Police Department
The old Elko Police Department comes down
Equipment tears down old Elko Police Department
The former Elko Police Department building
Basketball hoop
Door and bathroom
Evidence lockers
Front desk reflection
Front door
Interior behind glass
Outside of the police department
Pride in Service
Stairwells
Old Elko Police Department dedication
