Domestic dispute at homeless camp results in significant injury
ELKO – Elko Police responded to a call at around 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Elko Humanitarian Camp located on Hot Springs Road.

According to Elko Police Department Lt. Jason Pepper, Joseph Collazo, 59, of Elko, was taken into custody at the time for domestic battery with substantial bodily harm and coercion with force or threat of force.

The victim, an adult female, was taken to the hospital with four broken ribs and a possible back injury.

Bail: $25,000

Joseph Collazo

Collazo

 Cynthia Delaney
