Domestic dispute ends in vehicle chase and crash
Elko County Sheriff

ELKO -- On Wednesday, June 30, Elko County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the area of 7861 E. Idaho St. for a domestic dispute between two individuals.

The driver of a tan Nissan passenger car had swerved toward a reporting person and was driving circles around a female subject. A second reporting person indicated the driver was trying to run the female down. The female subject was described as bleeding from the mouth and walking along the roadside.

When deputies arrived in the area and tried to initiate contact with the individuals involved in the domestic dispute, the male subject fled the scene eastbound on East Idaho Street in the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle led deputies on a chase on Idaho Street for approximately 15 minutes.

The chase ended at the east end of Old Highway 40 when the driver of the vehicle struck a cement barrier which disabled the vehicle.

The driver was identified as Aldeshon Skyler Nappo, 29, of Blackfoot, Idaho. Nappo was transported to the Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for medical treatment.

The Elko County Sheriff’s Office will be submitting charges of domestic violence, driving under the influence, felony eluding, reckless driving, violating the basic speed rule, failure to obey a traffic control device, and failure to stop at a red light.

