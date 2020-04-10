Donation expands school food service

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ELKO – School food service is being expanded to the Spring Creek area thanks to a timely donation from two local mines.

Nevada Gold Mines and Kinross Bald Mountain donated a total of $70,000 for the district to expand its food service program, which is jointly operated with Chartwells.

The donation creates an additional food service distribution location at Spring Creek High School, making it possible to identify and serve students who need access to food during the prolonged school closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“This was an easy decision,” said Nevada Gold Mines Executive Managing Director Greg Walker. “During this difficult time, children should not have to worry where their next meal will come from. This collective financial contribution with Kinross demonstrates our commitment to our local communities and those in need.”

“At Kinross, we value putting people first and outstanding corporate citizenship,” said Adriano Sobreira, vice president and general manager at Bald Mountain Mine. “We live and work here, and cannot ignore the basic need to feed the children of our community during this challenging time.”