Donation expands school food service

ELKO – School food service is being expanded to the Spring Creek area thanks to a timely donation from two local mines.
Nevada Gold Mines and Kinross Bald Mountain donated a total of $70,000 for the district to expand its food service program, which is jointly operated with Chartwells.
The donation creates an additional food service distribution location at Spring Creek High School, making it possible to identify and serve students who need access to food during the prolonged school closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“This was an easy decision,” said Nevada Gold Mines Executive Managing Director Greg Walker. “During this difficult time, children should not have to worry where their next meal will come from. This collective financial contribution with Kinross demonstrates our commitment to our local communities and those in need.”
“At Kinross, we value putting people first and outstanding corporate citizenship,” said Adriano Sobreira, vice president and general manager at Bald Mountain Mine. “We live and work here, and cannot ignore the basic need to feed the children of our community during this challenging time.”
Prior to the donation, Southside Elementary was the only school to serve breakfast and lunch to students in the Elko and Spring Creek area, providing approximately 6,000 meals per week since the mandatory school closure.
“This timely assistance from our community partners will allow us to significantly reduce the strain on the Southside Elementary kitchen while simultaneously extending our reach in providing food service to the Spring Creek area,” the district said in a statement.
“We would like to thank our community partners in working with us to provide meals to our students during this time,” the statement concluded.
