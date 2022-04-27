Don't give up: Juanita Gaeta starts a new chapter

ELKO – In January, Juanita Gaeta hosted a grand opening and ribbon cutting for the Gaeta Real Estate Group and ExP Realty at the newly remodeled Elko Business Center in the heart of downtown Elko.

Two days later, Gaeta reflected on the moment and how six months earlier she "started a new chapter with a group of people that have changed my life on a personal and professional level."

Starting a business may sound easy, but Gaeta, a bilingual Elko Realtor for 15 years, pointed to "months of change and a few challenges" that led to the creation of the Gaeta Group.

"I was with an amazing company that has a great culture," Gaeta wrote in her social media post, "but I also knew I had to take some important steps to help grow my business, be able to support my team more and better serve our clients."

Now located on the second floor of the Elko Business Center at the corner of Fifth and Railroad streets, Gaeta and her team make homeownership dreams come true, providing a support system to their clients from the house-hunting stage to closing the sale.

The journey begins

Gaeta was 5 years old when her family migrated from Mexico to Elko. "I spoke absolutely no English," she remembered. "You can imagine the first few months of kindergarten. It was a bit scary not being able to understand anything the teacher or my classmates said to me."

After starting school at Southside Elementary, her family moved to Spring Creek where she attended Sage Elementary and Spring Creek Middle School.

Gaeta's family always encouraged her to get the most out of her education. "As a child, I was taught education and learning were the foundations to a great future," she said. "I love learning and reading, so that came naturally to me."

At Spring Creek High School, Gaeta was active in sports, student council, FBLA, National Honors Society and FFA. After graduating with honors she attended Great Basin College for her Associate's degree.

After college, Gaeta then worked as an assistant for an insurance company and for a couple of other businesses before taking her first real estate classes at GBC and becoming a Realtor.

She joined a couple of agencies, eventually ending up at Keller Williams. "They're an amazing company. They taught me a lot," Gaeta said.

An opportunity to join ExP Realty -- a worldwide internet-based brokerage -- presented itself to Gaeta. It was the chance to pull all her knowledge and training into one package and start her own real estate group, becoming an agent, managing broker and team leader.

"After years of experience I decided I wanted to be in a leadership position where I could teach people everything I had learned," Gaeta said. "I wanted to be able to share and give back what others had taught me."

"I had the opportunity to learn from other great leaders in this industry, and I came to a point where I decided I was ready to implement everything I had learned over the years," she continued.

An investor in addition to being a licensed broker, Gaeta and Realtor Dusty Shipp purchased the historic two-story bank building in downtown Elko. It is now the home to other Realtors and groups, including the Shipp Group, the Luke Fitzgerald Group, the Anderson Group, the Jones-Laughter Team, the Backherms Group and Realtor Chastity Harrell.

Gaeta said some people asked her if there was enough business in the real estate market in the Elko area to support so many Realtors and agencies.

"There is," she explained. "People make life changes. They have more kids and need a bigger house. Their kids go to college, and they need to downsize. They get a job promotion, and they move elsewhere. So there's a lot of movement."

Some clients are return customers who purchase a starter home then "upgrade homes to eventually where they are owning their dream home."

Helping others

Paring homeowners with new homes is a fulfilling part of being a Realtor. But having the bilingual experience to help Latino families searching for a home in the Elko area is a "blessing," Gaeta said.

Looking back, she said being a translator for her parents throughout her childhood sparked her interest in finding a career where she could serve others.

"When they bought their first car and home, I was a young child doing the translating, trying to figure out the paperwork and everything," she recalled. "I knew I wanted to be in some type of industry where I was helping people."

Starting in real estate 15 years ago, Gaeta said she was one of two Realtors at the time who spoke Spanish and served Hispanic clients.

"It is very fulfilling to help people achieve that dream of owning a house," she explained. "Being bilingual is such a blessing, and it has opened up a world of opportunities for me. I get to work with people who feel more comfortable speaking their own language."

It especially helps to work with Spanish-speaking clients, explaining real estate contracts and paperwork. "I think it's peace of mind for them. They know somebody who speaks their language, somebody who has been through this journey and is able to help them through those steps," Gaeta said. "I love being able to help other Latinos in their own language."

Keep learning, keep growing

Gaeta's excitement for making her business dreams a reality was evident after the grand opening of Gaeta Real Estate Group and the Elko Business Center in her social media post.

"After months of change and a few challenges, we have been able to create a place where agents, support staff, and their families can have personal, professional, and financial growth while maintaining their integrity, values, culture, and beliefs," she wrote in January.

Although it is a little scary to take the leap and start a business, Gaeta said her advice to anyone thinking about doing it is "to follow your goals and dreams."

"Not everyone will see your vision, and that's OK," she said. "You need to stay focused and surround yourself with people who believe in you and have similar goals."

Gaeta said what has helped her get through challenges is "gaining the experience, and if you don't have the experience, have the education."

"I always try to educate myself. If I feel I'm good at one thing, I learn more and try always to expand," she explained. "From financial to investments and everything, just continue to take the next step."

It might be one quick step or even two or three steps back, "but don't give up. You have to be very resilient. When things happen, get up, do it again and educate yourself."

Changes won't be quick, but Gaeta said the key is not giving up.

"Sometimes we feel stuck in life, but there are always opportunities out there," she continued. "If you have a desire to change or grow, educate yourself. Empower yourself with knowledge. If you don't have the confidence, work on yourself until you do."

