ELKO – Is downtown Elko getting better or worse?

The answer depends upon who you ask, particularly in the wake of the Redevelopment Advisory Council being dissolved by a majority of both the panel and the Redevelopment Agency, citing a clear plan in place for growth and development with grass strips bordered by concrete walk paths.

But if you ask others, there is still much work to be done that requires a committee with boots on the ground members who can present eyewitness accounts of continued trash, graffiti and eyesores in the form of vacant buildings and crumbling sidewalks.

The latest debate was sparked last month when RAC chairman Jon Karr requested the committee dissolve itself and leave the primary decision-making to new City Manager Jan Baum and the City Council – who also make up the Redevelopment Agency – “that are receptive to the public’s needs.”

Karr explained the RAC was initiated to create a workable plan for the downtown corridor that runs between Commercial and Railroad streets from Third to 11th street. He said about 10 years ago, plans costing “millions and millions of dollars” to rebuild the corridor “would never have come to fruition.”

Longtime RDA member Jeff Dalling, who opened the Coffee Mug and renovated the AW Hesson Hardware building on the next block along Commercial Street, agreed with Karr’s recommendation, remembering suggestions such as “Ferris wheels, BMX things, stadium and grass” for the corridor.

“I’ve been on this [committee] quite a while, and I think maybe a little less than 10 years it was out of control,” he said.

Both said there was a direction for downtown that could be followed and that the RAC was no longer necessary.

One visible improvement to the corridor was the construction of “bookends” bordering each parking lot with grass and a sidewalk, including a space for public art or benches in the future.

Plans also call for an overhaul of sidewalks between Fourth and Fifth streets along Commercial and Railroad streets next year.

“I feel like we accomplished trying to get this straight and our priorities,” Dalling said. “I think we accomplished a few good things. I think the bookends on the parking corridor look great.”

“I think we have a good plan going forward and I myself, I think this group has done what it has needed, and I myself I don’t feel we need to continue it,” Karr said.

Dalling added that being an “advisory only” committee meant the group did not make any of the decisions, and could only submit suggestions to the RDA. “We have no teeth. We have no authority.”

“But I do feel like we made the downtown better,” Dalling continued. “I feel like we made it safer. I’m proud of what we’ve done down there.”

More needed to do

But there are still issues that need to be resolved, according to now-former RAC members Lina Blohm and Catherine Wines, who opposed the action to mothball the committee.

Wines has been on the citizen’s Redevelopment Advisory Council since it was created in 2008 along with the Redevelopment Agency.

“We have a hard time getting things on public meeting agendas, so we can’t really discuss some of the more pressing issues,” she said just hours before the vote to disband the panel. The key issue that gets pushed aside is how to keep the downtown area clean and safe.

“That’s the number one job of redevelopment, is to make a place clean and safe so people want to invest in it,” she said. “I know developers and contractors that won’t invest in downtown because they think there’s no return.”

Wines said she was surprised when the proposal to dissolve the RAC came up on the July 27 agenda.

“I think the answer to fixing problems is not to do less, it’s to do more,” she said.

Blohm, a Realtor and owner of Blohm Jewelers, agreed with Wines, and said the RAC “sifted through the minutiae that the City Council/RDA doesn’t have time to sift through.”

“I feel there’s a lot more we can do downtown,” Blohm explained. “A lot of it has to do with cleanliness and safety that perhaps I see in my side of the town. You had a lot of good redevelopment going on — I believe, in Railroad and Commercial streets — where most of the monies have been spent right now though the corridor area.”

She cited the investment of downtown business owners, such as Dalling, who poured “your time, effort, love and money into your properties and you’ve done an amazing job, but there’s still a part of downtown that’s not getting tender loving care.”

“There are buildings that are vacant. They’re sitting there in shambles. We don’t have any enforceable code that says, ‘Thou shalt not totally ignore a building once an owner has gone away,’ Blohm continued. “It looks completely unfriendly, unapproachable [and] unsafe, and we have a couple of those in our area.

“So, I feel like we have a lot of work to do, and a lot of it has to do with enforcing what we have existing throughout the City,” she said. “We have the motel right there on Idaho Street. That’s in the Redevelopment Area. Something has to be done about that.”

City Planner Cathy Laughlin confirmed the City has a code enforcement officer who was upgraded to a full-time position due to a budget increase. Recently, the officer has conducted a nuisance complaint investigation on the Elko Inn and has given regular updates to the City Council on the situation.

Newest RAC member and City Councilman Giovanni Puccinelli sided with Karr and Dalling, observing that a multi-year plan was “laid out for the RDA” and that the RAC had become “redundant” for staff who have “to duplicate” the work for two similar meetings.

Puccinelli said he researched the bylaws of the RAC “and wondered what the purpose of this group was. One of the things last things I remembered reading was that it says this is just an advisory board and an advisory board only. They don’t have anything to do with finance, money – nothing like that. You just give advice because the RDA cannot assign that or delegate those responsibilities.”

The RAC’s dissolution is not the end of the RAC, Puccinelli stated. Members of the community can still bring their thoughts and concerns to RDA meetings that are conducted one hour before the regular City Council agenda begins.

“If you have something to say, you’re willing to come here and say it, I admire that,” Puccinelli said, “because a lot of people just do their thing on Facebook and not come here in front of everybody. The way I look at it, you can still advise without this board.”

Mayor and RDA chairman Reece Keener agreed. “Despite the dissolution of the advisory council, which was initiated by the chairman, the public is always welcome to bring their concerns to any member of the RDA. “

“Better yet, public comment can be submitted in the RDA meetings to address the entire board. Topics can always be placed on future agendas for further discussion. All of the RDA’s activities are tightly governed by NRS and the Open Meeting Law,” Keener continued.

What’s on the agenda?

Blohm and Wines said the RAC “could have been a lot more effective as a board if we had more items on our agenda.”

“To me, the purpose of an advisory board is to kind of dig deeper into matters in one specific area because the City Council doesn’t have the time or the manpower to dig deeper into every single thing they oversee,” Wines explained.

Blohm said Karr, as the chairman of the RAC, did not post items on the agenda regularly.

Although Laughlin confirmed that the chairman’s responsibility is to set the agenda, she said background information was not provided for some items to be placed on the agenda. She pointed to two items lacking documentation on the July 27 meeting as an example.

“As a working board, I would expect work to be done outside to get the revisions that we request, or the ideas,” Laughlin said.

She further explained that the agendas did not set forth any solutions or recommendations to the question of “What is your solution to the safety and cleanliness of downtown?”

“We’ve never gotten to a resolution to that on an agenda item because we’ve never gotten any solution or any recommendations,” Laughlin said. “We have limited funding, so there are certain things that we can’t do, even within this organization.”

Blohm said she was unaware what would be posted on the agenda until it was posted five days before the RAC convened, and was “shocked to see what’s on the agenda.”

“It’s probably incumbent on all of us to be a little more active and know what’s going on or what isn’t as far as developing a more meaningful and workable agenda,” Blohm said.

Dalling agreed with Puccinelli that the RAC had become “redundant. It’s the same meeting again. I don’t know why we do two meetings. I always thought they could be joined into one meeting but that never happened.”

He also questioned the “time and energy” the RAC put forth in “making tough decisions,” and then to see RDA members “plead their case to the City Council and they get what they want anyway.”

“So why did we have a meeting where we sat here for two hours arguing and making tough decisions, only for it to be overturned by the RDA anyway,” Dalling continued. “The RDA is going to do what they’re going to do, and we’re just advisory only.”

Outlook for downtown

The RDA was established in 1998 but not formally adopted until 2008, according to Mayor Reece Keener.

The purpose of the agency was to “foster and encourage investment in the Elko downtown to create more visitation, reduce vacancy, enhance property value and eliminate blight,” he said.

It was also to counter the onset of “big box” stores that opened in Elko and “siphoned off the retail activity and traffic that once focused on the downtown area.”

Keener said the RDA would use “smart planning and effective utilization of our limited financial resources” to continue investment in downtown “to help create a unique place that is inviting and conducive to visitation.”

Wines said the purpose of a redevelopment agency is to spur economic development, and “we have had almost zero new construction” downtown. Some businesses have reinvested in their original buildings “but that doesn’t really create the tax revenue that you need to make a significant difference.”

She pointed out that the City is halfway through its 30-year redevelopment process and yet has “an incredibly low tax increment” compared to similar areas such as Carson City.

New development is required to raise the tax revenue needed, but Wines said “It’s just kind of lazy that we’re not going after that development, and we’re not making it a place that would be desirable for development.”

There are empty lots, such as the one at the corner of Fifth and Idaho that had a dilapidated building torn down in 2018. Another larger lot is owned by a developer who soured on working with the City following issues with a construction project.

Neighborhood Watch programs could help make the downtown area cleaner and safer, Wines said, “But we don’t ever talk about those things because we can’t get anybody to put it on an agenda.

“There’s all these different kinds of things we could be doing, but we just seem to be doing nothing.”

Blohm said ongoing downtown “blight – lack of cleanliness and lack of safety” has concerned the community “for many, many years.”

“We have to rely on police activity to keep our downtown safe. We have to rely on business owners taking pride in their business properties, keeping them clean and open and in good repair,” Blohm said.

It all comes down to prospective business owners having “an incentive” to move in to downtown and having a vision to justify their investment into renovating an older building.

“We have a job to do in filling the older buildings in downtown that are no longer habitable and need to be repurposed, new energy and new buyers to go in there,” she continued. “But there has to be a reason, a motivation and an incentive to want to invest in the downtown because you see the future of being in the downtown.”

Blohm said her vision of a downtown includes “lots of activity, family involvement, concerts, clean buildings, buildings being accessible to everyone in the community, more event coordination in the downtown.”

“Folks like a sense of downtown. I hear that all the time in my store,” she said. “They like the sense of having a walkable downtown that’s safe, clean, and offers products they’re interested in buying. That’s what we need to see for downtown,” Blohm said.

“Do we have that now? No, I don’t think we do,” she said.

Karr sits on the Elko County Board of Commissioners and owns Dreez, Blind Onion Pizza, Cold Stone Creamery and Telescope Lanes. He said he hopes the public sees that downtown “is still progressing.”

He referenced the opening of 7018 Brewery in the Henderson Bank Building and the repurposing of the Commercial Hotel into an all-season entertainment hub as some of the highlights over the past few years.

“I’d like to see some of these older buildings renovated, but we’re also still seeing some progress,” he said. “Look at the Henderson Bank Building. Now it has a successful little pub in there and offices upstairs. You also see what they’re doing at the Commercial.”

There are difficulties in renovating older buildings, Karr added, due to “their layout and their design, upgrading power and water,” but the downtown is “going in the right direction,” and there is no further need for the RDA.

Going forward, Karr said the Storefront Grant program was “working,” but also wanted to see vacant locations become “vibrant and active.”

“I think the City has been very open to the public and making some adaptions down here to make it nicer and clean it up.” Karr said he likes how the downtown looks today with various restaurants maintaining steady traffic.

“You come down on the weekends, you see the Star is busy, this whole food corridor is busy,” he said. “The lights have been changed, the corridor is not as dark as it used to be.”

“I think we’re making the right improvements,” Karr said. “I’m proud of the City and what they’ve changed in the last ten years.”