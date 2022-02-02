Downtown revitalization projects reviewed

ELKO – Revitalizing downtown Elko is still on track for most businesses that received a storefront improvement grant in the past few years.

The Redevelopment Advisory Council met on Jan. 27 to review several businesses that won approval for a portion of $372,000 to revitalize their storefronts.

Out of seven businesses, a building at 717 West Idaho St. owned by Braemar Construction had its funding terminated but is allowed to reapply to the Redevelopment Agency, according to a unanimous vote by the RAC.

According to City Planner and Redevelopment Manager Cathy Laughlin, owner Dusty Shipp said the business was operating from their location less than full time, citing the uncertainty of future plans. The board approved a motion to terminate the funding and allowed Braemar to file for future grants.

Other businesses had paperwork issues and some had not filed for reimbursements, such as Rubies and OC Restaurants LLC, which owns the Commercial Hotel.

In 2018, OC Restaurants was awarded $25,000 to construct a new exterior at the Commercial Hotel for Old Chicago Pizzeria. However, plans changed, and RAC eventually approved an amendment for the owners to paint the White King polar bear and improve signage and the façade of the structure.

Laughlin said the business had applied for reimbursement on Jan. 27, hours before the RAC convened. However, the application contained errors and needed to be sent back for corrections and proof of payment for the construction work before the reimbursement could be approved, which is crucial for the City in distributing grant money.

"We need to look at it as our auditors are going to look at it, and we have to make sure everything is in there," Laughlin added, noting that OC Restaurants was in danger of having the City terminate the grant and requested a 30-day time limit.

After discussion among board members, staff recommended a 60-day time frame to return the corrected paperwork with receipts. The RAC board unanimously approved the motion.

Rubies Bar owner Lori Ayala also had a similar issue and was granted 60 days to correct errors in the reimbursement application and return it to the City.

The RAC also approved an extension for Living Stones, which was required to complete their improvements by Jan. 28, 2021. Laughlin reported the project had undergone some changes to its approved plan for exterior remodel, going from a brick facade to a metal siding and hiring different contractors.

Laughlin said staff recommended funding to continue; however, the RDA would have to approve the substitutions for materials and contractors. Also, Living Stones would need to obtain a permit to change the installation method.

Garret Kamps, the executive pastor at Living Stones, explained that the brick exterior to be applied to the façade was deemed unsafe after the Wells earthquake, prompting the change. So far, $150,000 has been spent on building materials, but the result would be worth it, he said.

"The longevity of it should be amazing. There will be awnings, it will be lit, and there will be good signage," Kamps said. "We're really excited about it."

He also thanked the RAC and RDA for making concessions that allowed Living Stones to participate in the grant.

"We think this is going to be a beautiful addition to downtown Elko. I think that corner has been pretty rough for many years," Kamps said. "Our hope and intentions are that it becomes a nice shining example of what the storefront grant can accomplish in association with responsible business owners."

For a building at 618 Idaho St. owned by Dr. Todd and Marin Wendell, the RAC approved a motion to grant a nine-month extension, requiring them to complete the project on June 26, 2023.

Permits from Scott Ygoa for the Star Hotel and the Tedesco Foundation at 240 Seventh St. were issued, and each business was deemed in compliance with the grant program. They have 12 months to complete their projects.

Laughlin said the grant program was set up for five years at $50,000 each year, but the City approved $250,000 in four years and received an extension from the RDA for another five years for $50,000 each year.

"At times, the RDA has approved more than $50,000 each year, so the money has gone out quicker than it has come in," she continued.

If businesses were "deobligated" or had funding rescinded by the RDA, it would go back into the storefront grant opportunities and the RDA’s budget to extend it for five years, she added.

